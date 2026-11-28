It's safe to say Lane Kiffin's first season in Baton Rouge hasn't gone according to plan.

After entering the season with College Football Playoff aspirations, the LSU Tigers find themselves looking to avoid a fourth consecutive loss when they travel to Fayetteville on Saturday to take on the Arkansas Razorbacks.

The Tigers have fallen out of the AP Top 25 for the first time this season, and while a win against a 4-7 Arkansas team won't salvage what has been a disappointing campaign, it could provide some reassurance heading into the offseason.

Here are three questions LSU needs to answer against Arkansas.

1. Can LSU Translate Offensive Production Into Points?

LSU quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) is tackled as he throws the ball during a game between Tennessee and LSU in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Nov. 21, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Perhaps the most frustrating aspect of LSU's shortcomings this season has been how productive the Tigers have been offensively, at least on paper.

Kiffin's offense enters the final weekend of the regular season averaging an SEC-leading 469.8 yards of total offense per game, including 308.2 yards through the air.

Yet, over their last three contests, the Tigers have scored a combined 47 points.

For perspective, LSU scored more points in its season opener against Clemson than it has over the entire month of November.

Sam Leavitt became just the seventh quarterback in program history to eclipse 3,000 passing yards in a single season last weekend, while Dilin Jones sits just 112 rushing yards away from becoming LSU's first 1,000-yard running back since 2021.

The individual production is there. The results aren't.

Against an Arkansas defense allowing 28.4 points per game, there is little reason for LSU's offensive struggles to continue.

Whether it's capitalizing on opportunities in the red zone, limiting turnovers or establishing the ground game, Kiffin needs to find a way to make the Tigers' offensive production count.

2. Can the Tigers Put Together Four Quarters of Football?

Sep 5, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin talks to quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) against Clemson Tigers during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

LSU enters Saturday's contest as the only team in the FBS to rank inside the top 10 nationally in both total offense and total defense.

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Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

For a team sitting at 6-5, that's a rather remarkable statistic.

It's also indicative of what has plagued the Tigers throughout Kiffin's first season: an inability to finish games.

“We have one core issue to fix: how we finish games,” Kiffin said ahead of Saturday's matchup.

LSU's one-point losses to Kentucky and Texas are particularly frustrating when considering how differently the Tigers' season could have played out had they executed down the stretch.

And while Arkansas' record might suggest Saturday's contest should be relatively straightforward, the Razorbacks defeated a ranked South Carolina team 34-6 in their last home game.

The Tigers have demonstrated on numerous occasions this season that they're capable of playing at a high level. They just haven't been able to sustain it.

Against an inferior opponent, LSU needs to demonstrate that it can maintain control of a game from start to finish, something that has proven increasingly difficult over the last month.

3. What Pieces Does Lane Kiffin Have to Build Around in 2027?

LSU offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. stands on the field for warm ups before a college football game between Ole Miss and LSU at Vaught Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss., on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026. Ole Miss defeated LSU 32-24. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

When Kiffin assembled the nation's top-ranked transfer portal class, the expectation was that LSU would be in a position to compete for a national championship immediately.

That hasn't materialized, but it doesn't necessarily mean the foundation of a championship-caliber roster isn't there.

Jones has emerged as one of the most versatile running backs in the SEC, recording 1,163 yards from scrimmage. Trey'Dez Green has continued to establish himself as one of the most productive tight ends in program history, while Jackson Harris leads the Tigers with 871 receiving yards and nine touchdowns.

Defensively, players such as Ty Benefield, Davhon Keys and Princewill Umanmielen have provided plenty of reasons for optimism despite the team's recent struggles.

With another transfer portal cycle approaching, Saturday presents Kiffin with another opportunity to evaluate what he has on his roster and where the program needs to improve.

That doesn't mean LSU should approach its matchup against Arkansas as an audition for next season.

With the Tigers out of championship contention, evaluating the talent already in Baton Rouge should be among the coaching staff's priorities, whether they want to say it in their press conference or not.

A win against Arkansas won't change the narrative surrounding Kiffin's first season at LSU. However, a convincing performance could give the Tigers something to build upon heading into what will be a crucial offseason for the program.

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