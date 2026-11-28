LSU will face the Arkansas Razorbacks for the final game of the season to battle for the Golden Boot Trophy.

Lane Kiffin and the Tigers head into the SEC matchup 3-5 in conference play, hoping to secure a win against the Razorbacks to add a win to the unfortunate record.

The SEC rival, Arkansas, heads into the matchup with a 4-7 record after a struggling season in conference play. The state neighbor has yet to be ranked this season, heading into the final regular season game unranked.

LSU also heads into the game unranked, after losing three back-to-back games in SEC play this month to top-ranked conference competitors.

The matchup's winner will take home the four-foot-tall Golden Boot Trophy, a trophy that the two teams have had in the series since 1996, with LSU leading 21-9.

LSU has won the past four games over its SEC rival in their last four annual meetings, hoping to add another win before the regular season is behind them.

Kiffin's first year at Baton Rouge has taken a recent downhill slope, as the Tigers entered November 6-2 and are now standing at 6-5. The team has closed all hopes of a postseason chance with its losses, an expectation that the new program was held before the season kicked off.

The Arkansas matchup is an important annual part of LSU's season. Under Kiffin, the Tigers are hoping to continue the recent winning streak over the SEC rival and secure one final regular-season win during his debut year.

LSU safeties Tamarcus Cooley (0) and Ty Benefield (2) celebrate after forcing a turnover against Tennessee during a college football game on Nov. 21, 2026, Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter LSU 7 Arkansas

FIRST QUARTER

Arkansas Drive 1: Arkansas starts the drive on the 25-yard line and quickly moves into LSU territory with a 7-yard rush by tight end Ty Lockwood. Quarterback K.J Jackson is sacked with a fumble on 3rd & 8, with LSU cornerback Aidan Anding recovering the ball.

HIS FIRST SNAP OF THE YEAR @Aidan_Anding forces the fumble pic.twitter.com/rWVavCQKHg — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) November 28, 2026

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Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Observations: LSU's defense is closing in on Jackson in the pocket, while its secondary is tightly covering his receiver options, making it difficult for the offense to succeed.

LSU Drive 1: LSU starts on the Arkansas 45-yard line, with an 11-yard pass from running back Dilin Jones to get a 1st & 10 on the 24-yard line. Leavitt secures the first down on 3rd & 3, putting the Tigers at the 14-yardline. He comes up short on 3rd & 7, and Jones comes up short on 4th & 1, turning the ball over on the 4-yard line.

Observations: With multiple injuries on the offense, Leavitt is still able to find his receiver options that have come in. The offense is continuing the November stretch of red zone inefficiency, with a turnover on downs within goal range.

Arkansas Drive 2: Arkansas starts the drive on the 4-yard line, making its way to the 40-yard line with a 35-yard pass to wide receiver Jaden Platt. LSU cornerback PJ Woodland intercepts the pass to turn the ball over on the 43-yard line.

Another turnover for the Tigers



INT @iamprentiss pic.twitter.com/UIAjHWQ8uY — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) November 28, 2026

Observations: LSU's defense is able to keep Arkansas on a short-yardage leash, with pressure from the trenches stopping the run game.

LSU Drive 2: LSU secures the first down with a 10-yard rush by Jones to the 47-yard line. Wide receiver Eugene Wilson II gets a first down with an 11-yard pass from Leavitt before Corey Barber Jr. puts the Tigers at the 14-yard line. Jones rushes into goal range before running into the end zone on 2nd & goal. The kick is good.

Observations: LSU's fast-paced offense seems to be throwing off Arkansas' defense, which is struggling to keep up with the quick snaps and stop the offense.

Arkansas Drive 3: Arkansas starts on the 35-yard line, going three-and-out after a pass block.

Observations: While the Arkansas offensive line has been able to hold off the pressure from LSU's defensive line to get added time for Jackson, his receivers can't seem to get open to make options for Jackson.

LSU Drive 3: LSU started the drive on the 13-yard line, with a 14-yard rush from Jones to put the Tigers at the 27-yard line. Jones rushes for a gain of 3 yards on 2nd & 9 before the clock runs out.

SECOND QUARTER

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