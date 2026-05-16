5 Louisiana Tech Players LSU Fans Need to Know For 2026 Matchup
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The LSU Tigers will host the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs for another week 2 matchup this season. This time around, both teams look different with roster changes and offseason production.
The Bulldogs will bring five standout players to the stage of Death Valley for this September's rematch.
QB Trey Kukuk
The veteran quarterback enters his senior year with the Bulldogs as a talented offensive leader. Coming from Saddleback College, Kukuk began his first year with the Bulldogs last season, with five starts and 11 game appearances.
He completed that debut season with 609 rushing yards, 640 passing yards and three touchdowns. Against LSU, the 6'1 quarterback put up 50 passing yards, with 12 completions from 18 attempts.
The veteran will continue to bring success to the offense as a well-developed player and leader. With Sam Leavitt joining the Tigers, the two are expected to present their talent in the week 2 matchup.
TE Eli Finley
Additional talent from the offense comes from the senior tight end Eli Finley, who also contributes his veteran experience to the offensive production for the Bulldogs.
After three seasons with LA Tech, Finley played in 10 games his freshman year, starting his first game against New Mexico State, where he had two receptions for 10 yards. In his sophomore season, Finley started in all 13 games and put up 314 yards and 25 receptions with two touchdowns.
Last season, Finley continued to grow, with 444 receiving yards and 38 receptions. This season, the 6'6 tight end is expected to continue being a talented addition for the Bulldogs.
WR Jalen Mickens
For the wide receiver room, a young, talented sophomore stands out as a top performer for the offense. Heading into his second year with the Bulldogs, Jalen Mickens has 177 yards, 20 receptions and one touchdown.
His debut year featured him playing in all 13 games and starting five, ending the season tied for third most receptions on the team. He still has a long career ahead of him at LA Tech, which he is expected to continue to grow and be a go-to receiver for Kukuk this season.
DB Kolbe Fields
Over on the defense, Kolbe Fields steals the show as a linebacker with a talented resumé. He's entering the 2026 season as a graduate student in his third year with the Bulldogs. Before coming to Ruston, Fields played for LSU, appearing in 11 games as a backup linebacker for the 2022 season.
With the Bulldogs, he has 110 total tackles and three interceptions. He's most recently been recognized as the CUSA Preseason Defensive Player of the Year in 2025.
Heading back to Baton Rouge, Fields is expected to pose a threat to LSU's new offense and continue to establish his talent on the defensive line this season.
DB Ahkhari Johnson
The Bulldogs added a key addition to their defense this offseason with transfer defensive back Ahkhari Johnson. Coming from Arkansas, Johnson played in 10 games his first season, 2024, and eight games in 2025.
Before his college career, the three-star prospect was ranked the No. 21 athlete nationally by On3 and chose the Razorbacks over top programs including Texas Tech, Nebraska, Vanderbilt and others.
He comes to the Bulldogs as an elite recruit with SEC experience and LSU matchup experience. Johnson should be a standout player this season, starting early by posing a threat to the Tigers' offense.
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Brooke Benedict is a sophomore at LSU, majoring in journalism. She is originally from Boulder, Colorado, and enjoys skiing, hiking, and Pilates. She's always enjoyed watching sports and the way sports bring people together. She has spent one semester as a sports columnist for the LSU student newspaper, and is am excited to continue her LSU sports reporting career with On SI.Follow BrookeBene15943