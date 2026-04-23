The LSU Football Spring Camp Intel: Takeaways From Practice Amid Final Stretch

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers are putting the final touches on Spring Camp this week in what has become a pivotal stretch for the program across the last month.

The Bayou Bengals will wrap up spring ball on Saturday afternoon at Tiger Stadium to conclude a five-week practice slate with the coaching staff impressed with the growth from the top down.

"We have really good culture kids. Kids that chose to come here have really bought in. The ones that stayed have really bought into the changes. So that's been really good because that's not always easy. So that part's been really good," Kiffin said this week of the program's growth.

The media received a final viewing on Thursday morning with multiple newcomers continuing to show out - alongside several components returning to the field in a bigger role.

The Spring Camp Takeaways: Day 14

- LSU Tigers safety Tamarcus Cooley was a full participant on Thursday after being limited across the last week or so. He took part in individual drills and 7-on-7 work alongside a defensive backfield that included Ty Benefield, Dashawn Spears, DJ Pickett, and PJ Woodland.

- LSU linebacker Whit Weeks was active on Thursday - a positive sign for the Tigers' defense - where he took part in 7-on-7 work along with individual drills.

- LSU running back Dilin Jones has been labeled an offseason winner and it's for good reason. The Wisconsin transfer has taken the most reps with the first-team across the last two weeks where Thursday he pieced together arguably his best day. A strong, well-oiled running back that looks the part out there. He'll contribute a ton in 2026.

Courtesy of Deuce Geralds via X.

- Staying on offense, Husan Longstreet has taken strides in the right direction and looks as though he's beginning to gain the trust of the coaching staff - taking significant snaps with the first-team as Sam Leavitt works back.

- Longstreet connected with Malik Elzy and Winnie Watkins on multiple occasions during live work in 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills. Great day for the young signal-caller.

- Defensively, it was much of the same for coordinator Blake Baker's crew: EDGE Princewill Umanmieln, DT Deuce Geralds, DT Malik Blocton, EDGE Jordan Ross, LB Davhon Keys, LB TJ Dottery, STAR Dashawn Spears, CB DJ Pickett, CB PJ Woodland, S Tamarcus Cooley, and S Ty Benefield.

- LSU defensive tackle Deuce Geralds is cementing his status as a Week 1 starter as he continues his trajectory. Yes, it's a ways out from Clemson, but it's no secret Geralds has carved out a path as a potential starter. Strong Spring Camp for the early-enrollee out of Georgia.

More LSU News:

LSU Football True Freshman Defensive Weapon Drawing Immediate Praise From Lane Kiffin

Jay Johnson, LSU Baseball Suffers Brutal Loss in Jake Brown's Season-Ending Injury

LSU Football Beats Out Ohio State Buckeyes, Texas A&M Aggies for No. 5 ATH in America

Join the Community:

Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.