Breaking Down Louisiana Tech's Strengths, Weaknesses, & 1 Thing That Could Upset LSU

The LA Tech Bulldogs will visit the LSU Tigers in Baton Rouge for a second early-season matchup on September 12, 2026.

Last time, LSU walked away victorious. This time could look different for the Week 2 matchup.

Strengths

Bulldogs quarterback Trey Kukuk 2 throws a pass as the LSU Tigers take on the Louisiana Tech. Sept 6, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; at Tiger Stadium. | SCOTT CLAUSE / USATODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

LA Tech's biggest strength lies in its roster. And it all ties back to one thing: familiar faces.

While LSU gained an impressive, long list of talented athletes that will join the new era of the program, the Bulldogs signed a couple of three-stars that will add depth to their offense and defense. But they certainly won't take over and redefine the program for LA Tech. At least not this season.

LA Tech's quarterback, Trey Kukuk, enters his senior year with the Bulldogs, joined by junior quarterback Blake Baker. Both Kukuk and Baker played against the Tigers last September, completing a joint effort of 96 passing yards and 41 rushing yards. As the duo comes back this season, for another shot at LSU, their receivers and running backs are used to them.

That's not necessarily the case for the Tigers. Signing the No. 1 transfer quarterback, Sam Leavitt, added key talent to LSU's offense, but also set up a timeline for the offense to get used to Leavitt before they can comfortably play a snap.

Let me put it this way: Kukuk and Baker's second time playing in Tiger Stadium will also be Leavitt's. And that's only because the LA Tech matchup is the second week of the season.

Weakness

Zavion Thomas 0, LSU Tigers take on the Louisiana Tech. Sept 6, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; at Tiger Stadium. | SCOTT CLAUSE / USATODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Bulldogs, after a shaky offseason, could enter the season distracted. Their entrance to the Sun Belt conference came with controversy, after being scheduled for 20 games, including both Conference USA and the Sun Belt conference matchups, as well as non-conference games.

After not agreeing to the same exit date with the CUSA, which resulted in the overtime schedule, the university ended up paying over $8 million to make the full transition to the Sun Belt. That's just shy of what LSU is paying Lane Kiffin in a year.

For a G6 program, controversy doesn't come and go, especially with that price tag. With the problem being solved just weeks before spring ball, the team had a quick turnaround to focus on what their actual scheudled entialed, much later than any other program.

A Possible Upset

Jacob Fields 8 breaks up a pass intended for Reciever Zavion Thomas 0, LSU Tigers take on the Louisiana Tech. Sept 6, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; at Tiger Stadium. | SCOTT CLAUSE / USATODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After a historic offseason, with the hire of Kiffin and the No.1 recruiting class, the Tigers enter the matchup strong and seemingly dominant, both on paper and on the field. LA Tech, while also adding key talent during this offseason, enters the matchup with one thing the Tigers don't always see: comfort.

LSU's Death Valley is known for its home-field advantage, being one of the hardest places to play in college football. A huge chunk of that reputation comes from its Saturday nights featuring an SEC Conference matchup or a close game between a posted rival.

That's not always the case for the in-state neighbors. And as the Bulldogs enter Death Valley to face the Tigers for their 22nd matchup, they know the pressure and noise that Tiger Stadium brings all too well.

With LSU heading into the game as a favored matchup, the Bulldogs could easily find instability in the Tigers' guard being let down, on top of being comfortable in one of the biggest stages in college football.

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