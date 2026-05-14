LSU vs. Louisiana Tech: The Matchups That Will Decide the Game

The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs will once again visit the LSU Tigers in Death Valley for an early seson matchup.

This year, the matchup highlights two duos that will contribute to the outcome of the non-conference game.

Sam Leavitt vs Trey Kukuk

Nov 15, 2025; Pullman, Washington, USA; Louisiana Tech Bulldogs quarterback Trey Kukuk (2) throws a pass against the Washington State Cougars in the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images

With LSU's transfer quarterback Sam Leavitt, who was ranked No.1 in the 2026 recruiting cycle, and LA Tech's senior quarterback Trey Kukuk, there is a lot of talent on both offenses. The talent is just one differnt teams, some for the first time.

While he is a huge addition to the Tigers, the ASU transfer came into Baton Rouge recovering from a foot injury, making his playing abilities limited for spring ball. He has just recently been able to begin working with his new receivers.

That's just four months between the Labor Day weekend matchup against the in-state neighbors. Compared to Kukuk's veteran status, Leavitt has some catching up to do in a limited time.

In his last season with the Bulldogs, Kukuk put up 609 rushing yards, throwing for 640 yards and scoring five touchdowns. In the September 2025 matchup against LSU, Kukuk threw for 50 yards, completing 18 of 12 attempts.

Both quarterbacks bring a lot of talent to both teams. The matchup is guaranteed to be an offensive leader talent show, if Leavitt can find his comfort zone with his new offense.

Trey'Dez Green vs Eli Finley

LSU Tigers tight end Trey'Dez Green (14) celebrates Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025 after the NCAA football game against the Clemson Tigers at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina. LSU Tigers won 17-10. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Over in the tight end room, the matchup brings talented tight ends in both uniforms. This time, both athletes step onto the field as veterans. And leaders in their positions.

The 6'7 tight end from the Tigers, Trey'Dez Green, returns for his junior year with LSU. In his career so far, the veteran has put up 534 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns. During his last matchup with the Bulldogs, Green suffered a knee injury in the fourth quarter. This year, Green is expected to return healthy and add key talent to the tight end room.

For the Bulldogs, senior Eli Finley adds to the tight end position as a talented veteran. In his time at LA Tech, he's put up 768 receiving yards and two touchdowns. The last time he faced LSU at Death Valley, he contributed 18 receiving yards to the team's 96.

The two tight ends will create an exciting matchup that will bring a lot of talent, and potential end zone appearances. With similar career statistics and Green with a clean shot for a full 60-minute game, the two will both be exciting to watch.

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