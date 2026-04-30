LSU Football Offseason Intel: Predicting the Tigers' Depth Chart After Spring Camp

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers wrapped up Spring Camp last weekend in Baton Rouge with the program putting a bow on a pivotal five-week stretch for the Bayou Bengals.

After assembling the No. 1 Transfer Portal Class in America this offseason, spring ball provided an opportunity for the newcomers to gain familiarity with a new system under Kiffin and Co.

“Oh, there’s a lot of those. I mean, we haven’t even tackled yet," Kiffin said on Tuesday surrounding questions remaining after Spring Camp "How well are we going to tackle on defense? How well are the backs, all skilled, but especially backs, going to do when they’re getting tackled?

"We’ve got some players coming back from injuries. There’s a lot. It was really good to have the spring but I still feel like we need fall camp and summer so much to get things to where we need them to be.”

Now, after five weeks of Spring Camp, the Depth Chart in Baton Rouge is taking shape as the offseason rolls on. LSU Tigers On SI rolled out predictions on which Bayou Bengals could be in line to start in 2026.

Courtesy of LSU Tigers Football.

Predicting the Starters: Post-Spring Camp Edition

Offense:

Quarterback:

- Sam Leavitt

Lane's Take: "When we decided to take Sam - part of that was having to realize he was not going to be there for the spring - and that would have a certain feeling during spring. Understanding it's about the long-term and what that looks like.

"Sam did a good job. He only played eight plays, but he threw a touchdown on his first play on a very deep ball that probably would've went for a touchdown. He's doing a great job.

"I just met with him this morning. He's a really competitive - want to be great - want the team to be great. He's in a really good place."

Running Back:

- Dilin Jones OR Harlem Berry

Lane's Take: "[Dilin Jones] looks really good. Has come in and been good in protection, been good in his vision, his feet, running the ball, and has been really a bright spot. Like I said, offensively, we've struggled to find those and again the tackling part is a difference in that position specifically," Kiffin said of Jones.

"For a guy that wasn't a headliner, he's played like it. And that's really critical because that spot, it's extremely critical to have somebody or a number of people that, again, just like the quarterback spot, makes the plays when everybody's not blocked up and makes the significant plays. He's done that."

#LSU inked Wisconsin transfer Dilin Jones via the Transfer Portal this offseason.



Now, the first-year Tiger continues taking reps with the first-team amid a quick rise.



“Playing under Lane Kiffin - I don’t think nobody wants to pass that up… It was a no brainer. Why not LSU?” pic.twitter.com/YjsXh8eZyK — Zack Nagy (@znagy20) April 16, 2026

Wide Receivers (Starters):

- Jayce Brown, Winston Watkins Jr. and Jackson Harris

Wide Receivers (Rotation):

- Eugene Wilson, Tre Brown, Roman Mothershed, and Malik Elzy

Lane's Take: "I think explosive plays are a very critical factor, always have been. As you look at analytics into winning games and being successful defensively, limiting them and having them on offense, you've got to have the players. To add players that have made a number of explosive plays in the receiver room was important.

Tight End:

- Trey'Dez Green

Lane's Take: "Well, his skill set is ultra-elite. But so is his mindset. That's really, really unique to have because they usually don't coincide. Ty [Benefield] the safety has it too, and Jordan [Seaton] seems to have it, not just singling out those three guys, but if you were a scout out there watching, you know those three guys would stand out from a skill set of ultra elite.

"What the scout doesn't know just watching is how they work and their mindset. And he just. He [Green] doesn't even have another speed. He doesn't have another thought besides 'this is how you do things.' We talked to our guys about the standards of what you work shouldn't change because of what network your game's on.

Offensive Line:

- LT Jordan Seaton, LG Bo Bordelon, C Braelin Moore, RG Aliou Bah, RT Weston Davis

Lane's Take: "Jordan has done a phenomenal job since he got here. His body changing, his work ethic, and his time. I mean, I'll come up here. It'll be Sunday at 9 p. m. and he'll be out there doing his own stuff working out. That's what we're trying to build here that becomes the norm," Kiffin said on Tuesday.

"That mindset and the way that you work and we got some players that have that, that you build the culture around. I'm happy that Jordan's there to lead by that because to me, if you can have your kind of marquee name players that appear to be the best ones coming in and that's what the other kids see as they come in, is really important."

Courtesy of Winnie Watkins via X.

Predicting the Starters on Defense:

Edge Rushers:

- Princewill Umanmielen AND Jordan Ross

Defensive Tackle:

- Deuce Geralds AND Malik Blocton

Lane's Take: "Deuce has done a phenomenal job. Major impact. I always talk to coaches to think about these guys, used to still be in high school before everybody became mid-years. For him to come in and play at the level he plays at, but practice the way that he does says a lot about his coaching in high school, says a lot about his upbringing with his parents."

Linebackers:

- Whit Weeks AND TJ Dottery

STAR:

- Dashawn Spears

Lane's Take: "He's really critical in our system and where that spot plays - you play so many perimeter plays. If you can blitz like he can, cover, and have length - because the length is really important there - he's really valuable," Kiffin said on Tuesday.

"I'm really pleased with him - probably one of the more pleasing improvements of a player since we've gotten here."

#LSU safety Dashawn Spears has quickly emerged as an offseason winner in Baton Rouge.



The 6’3, 209-pounder out of Denham Springs signed with the Tigers as the No. 1 safety in Louisiana in 2024.



Now, he’s set to take on an integral role in 2026.



“He’s critical in our system.” pic.twitter.com/chm5j2xoDb — Zack Nagy (@znagy20) April 28, 2026

Cornerbacks:

- DJ Pickett AND PJ Woodland

Safeties:

- Ty Benefield AND Tamarcus Cooley

More LSU News:

LSU Football True Freshman Defensive Weapon Drawing Immediate Praise From Lane Kiffin

Jay Johnson, LSU Baseball Suffers Brutal Loss in Jake Brown's Season-Ending Injury

LSU Football Beats Out Ohio State Buckeyes, Texas A&M Aggies for No. 5 ATH in America

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