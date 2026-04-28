Lane Kiffin Provides Major Update on LSU Football's Starting Quarterback After Camp

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers sent shockwaves across the college football recruiting scene this offseason after assembling the No. 1Transfer Portal Class in America headlined by Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt.

Leavitt checked in as the No. 1 overall player in the free agent market with Kiffin and Co. rolling out the red carpet in order to secure his services in what became a saga across January.

But Kiffin knew what he needed to do in order to land the top-ranked transfer - ultimately inking Leavitt as the headliner in the haul.

Now, the 6-foot-2, 216-pounder is working through the offseason in Baton Rouge while rehabbing a foot injury suffered across the 2025 season.

Leavitt was limited in Spring Camp - missing the final two weeks entirely - but participated in a quick 7-on-7 period during the final practice this past weekend where Kiffin walked away impressed.

"We threw 7-on-7 first - which we normally wouldn't do - just so Sam [Leavitt] and a number of other players, including Whit [Weeks], were able to do that knowing they weren't doing team stuff. That felt good to see everyone out there together," Kiffin said.

Courtesy of LSU Tigers Football.

"When we decided to take Sam - part of that was having to realize he was not going to be there for the spring - and that would have a certain feeling during spring. Understanding it's about the long-term and what that looks like.

"Sam did a good job. He only played eight plays, but he threw a touchdown on his first play on a very deep ball that probably would've went for a touchdown. He's doing a great job.

"I just met with him this morning. He's a really competitive - want to be great - want the team to be great. He's in a really good place."

Kiffin has raved about his signal-caller this offseason with Leavitt the clearcut QB1 in Baton Rouge with expectations rising ahead of the 2026 season.

Now, as he continues rehabbing, all eyes are on the LSU Tigers' quarterback with the summer months presenting a massive stretch in order to get back to 100 percent.

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