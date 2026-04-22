Lane Kiffin's Take: How LSU Football's Quarterbacks Are Developing Across Spring Camp

The LSU Tigers are winding down Spring Camp in Baton Rouge with Lane Kiffin and Co. preparing to put the final touches across the last two practices this week.

In what has been a significant stretch for the Bayou Bengals across March and April, Kiffin's coaching staff has seen tremendous growth from the program as a whole.

LSU entered Spring Camp with 50 newcomers on roster - along with multiple youngsters looking to take that next step - with Kiffin seeing improvement across the sqaud.

But the quarterback room emerged as one that Kiffin was watching closely.

With franchise signal-caller Sam Leavitt working back from a foot injury suffered last fall with Arizona State, it provided USC transfer Husan Longstreet and Elon star Landen Clark to get more reps with the first-team.

In what became a slow start for the two transfer quarterbacks, Kiffin has seen the pair of newcomers come on as of late.

"The quarterback's really had a good week of improvement. Then again [Tuesday], with the lack of turnovers and interception-wise. Two Saturdays ago was not very good, as we know. The whole goal is to come up here to show them, to teach them, and for improvement," Kiffin said on Tuesday.

"Those guys played a lot better Saturday, and they practiced better today and Thursday. So that's been really good because it was concerning.

Courtesy of LSU Tigers Football.

"Like I said, if we would have had to play at that point, we would have to be a defensive team. Protect the football and try to win on defense. But, again, we're not playing last week. So that progression is really good. Looking at things, this probably was the way it would go as far as offense being behind the defense."

For Leavitt, the Arizona State transfer has been on the sidelines coaching up Longstreet and Clark while working with quarterbacks coach Dane Stevens.

"Sam's really smart, really good approach to the game. He fits really well with us that way. He's really elite at thinking and processing. So it would be great when he's fully cleared to be back out there, but he does a really good job because that's not easy. It's hard to mentally lock in when you're not practicing," Kiffin said.

"You see when we hold Ty [Benefield] in certain periods how great he does over there coaching other players and locked in. Sam's got to do that the whole day long. He does a really good job of that because it's more than just you guys see. It's meetings, it's walkthroughs in the morning. Really pleased with him that he's doing everything that he can."

Now, as the offseason continues, the development of Longstreet and Clark remains a priority in Baton Rouge as Leavitt rounds the corner on his rehab in preparation fot the 2026 season.

More LSU News:

LSU Football True Freshman Defensive Weapon Drawing Immediate Praise From Lane Kiffin

Jay Johnson, LSU Baseball Suffers Brutal Loss in Jake Brown's Season-Ending Injury

LSU Football Beats Out Ohio State Buckeyes, Texas A&M Aggies for No. 5 ATH in America

Join the Community:

Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.