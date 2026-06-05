6 Factors That Will Determine LSU Tigers' Offensive Ceiling
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LSU Tigers fans are ready for the calendar to speed through summer. The 2026 season is one of the most anticipated seasons in recent memory down in Baton Rouge.
There are plenty of reasons for the fan base to be excited. The number one reason is that new head coach Lane Kiffin is changing the culture. It's becoming a culture that the fans knew wouldn't work with former head coach Brian Kelly.
Kiffin has also brought that offensive mind to the sidelines of Death Valley. But what can fans expect this upcoming season? Here are six factors that will determine this offense's ceiling in 2026.
1. Quarterback Play
This offense will start and stop with the play of quarterback Sam Leavitt. After his arrival, Coach Kiffin landed the number one transfer portal quarterback in Leavitt.
A foot injury last season cut the former Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback's season short. But there's plenty of tape out there that shows Leavitt will be the heartbeat of this offense, with his arm and feet.
2. Chemistry
247 Sports currently has the Tigers as the number one team in their transfer portal rankings. The Tigers have received 41 commitments from the portal. That's a lot of new faces.
It will take some time, but this offense will need to build chemistry. The only problem is, time is running out. A summer full of team bonding could be the difference in a season.
3. Up For Grabs
How will Coach Kiffin attack the run game? Running backs Caden Durham and Harlem Berry are back from last season. Add transfer Dilin Jones, and this could be a fun battle to watch as we enter the fall. For now, this could be a situation where the hot hand gets the touches.
If the Tigers can't find a number one back, it could be a long season.
4. Learn Quick
Going back to team chemistry, there's no unit that needs to trust each other more than the offensive line. The offensive line is a unit full of transfers. That means learning a new system with a lot of new players can be frustrating.
However, if the puzzle pieces fit, that running back room could shine brighter than some think.
5. Plenty Of Talent
With all the talk about transfers, Kiffin overhauled the wide receiver room with plenty of talent. Leavitt will have guys like Eugene Wilson III, Jayce Brown, and Jackson Harris, who were all four-star transfers.
If anything, this could arguably become the strongest unit in the offense.
6. Pressure Is On
The stage is set. Coach Kiffin is bringing in the number one transfer portal class, and the expectations remain the same: Win.
With so many moving pieces, will Kiffin be able to handle the pressure at his new gig? My gut says, yes. Can we just fast-forward to that meeting in Oxford?
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Tyler Reed graduated from the University of Kentucky, where he majored in communications. Before covering LSU, Tyler spent time covering the NFL and MLB for On SI as well as working with The Big Lead.Follow tylerreed93