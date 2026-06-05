6 Factors That Will Determine LSU Tigers' Offensive Ceiling

LSU Tigers fans are ready for the calendar to speed through summer. The 2026 season is one of the most anticipated seasons in recent memory down in Baton Rouge.

There are plenty of reasons for the fan base to be excited. The number one reason is that new head coach Lane Kiffin is changing the culture. It's becoming a culture that the fans knew wouldn't work with former head coach Brian Kelly.

Kiffin has also brought that offensive mind to the sidelines of Death Valley. But what can fans expect this upcoming season? Here are six factors that will determine this offense's ceiling in 2026.

1. Quarterback Play

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) against the Houston Cougars in the second half at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

This offense will start and stop with the play of quarterback Sam Leavitt. After his arrival, Coach Kiffin landed the number one transfer portal quarterback in Leavitt.

A foot injury last season cut the former Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback's season short. But there's plenty of tape out there that shows Leavitt will be the heartbeat of this offense, with his arm and feet.

2. Chemistry

Dec 1, 2025; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin speaks at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

247 Sports currently has the Tigers as the number one team in their transfer portal rankings. The Tigers have received 41 commitments from the portal. That's a lot of new faces.

It will take some time, but this offense will need to build chemistry. The only problem is, time is running out. A summer full of team bonding could be the difference in a season.

3. Up For Grabs

Nov 29, 2025; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Louisiana State Tigers running back Harlem Berry (22) runs with the ball as Oklahoma Sooners defensive back Peyton Bowen (22) defends during the second half at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

How will Coach Kiffin attack the run game? Running backs Caden Durham and Harlem Berry are back from last season. Add transfer Dilin Jones, and this could be a fun battle to watch as we enter the fall. For now, this could be a situation where the hot hand gets the touches.

If the Tigers can't find a number one back, it could be a long season.

4. Learn Quick

Sep 20, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers offensive lineman Paul Mubenga (65) huddles with offensive lineman Braelin Moore (61) and offensive lineman Braden Augustus (74) during warmups before the game against the Southeastern Louisiana Lions at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Going back to team chemistry, there's no unit that needs to trust each other more than the offensive line. The offensive line is a unit full of transfers. That means learning a new system with a lot of new players can be frustrating.

However, if the puzzle pieces fit, that running back room could shine brighter than some think.

5. Plenty Of Talent

Florida Gators wide receiver Eugene Wilson III (3) catches a pass for a touchdown score during the first quarter of an NCAA football game, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. Georgia held off Florida 24-20. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With all the talk about transfers, Kiffin overhauled the wide receiver room with plenty of talent. Leavitt will have guys like Eugene Wilson III, Jayce Brown, and Jackson Harris, who were all four-star transfers.

If anything, this could arguably become the strongest unit in the offense.

6. Pressure Is On

Dec 1, 2025; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; LSU president Wade Rousse, left, LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin and LSU athletic director Verge Ausberry stand together at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

The stage is set. Coach Kiffin is bringing in the number one transfer portal class, and the expectations remain the same: Win.

With so many moving pieces, will Kiffin be able to handle the pressure at his new gig? My gut says, yes. Can we just fast-forward to that meeting in Oxford?

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