5 Reasons to Believe LSU Can Exceed Expectations This Season

It's hard not to get excited about the LSU Tigers this season. With fall camp around the corner, there is a renewed sense of optimism stirring in Baton Rouge.

Under first-year head coach Lane Kiffin, the Tigers made massive changes to the entire operation. LSU fans have been waiting for a change, and they're getting a big one with Kiffin.

It's no secret how competitive the SEC is year after year, but the expectation is that the Tigers could be competing at the top of the conference this season, and here are five reasons why.

Experience Across the Board

Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt looks to throw. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the top transfer portal class in the country, LSU has plenty of experienced players. It starts with Sam Leavitt, who was the highest-rated quarterback in the portal. He started 20 games at Arizona State and has an opportunity to have an exceptional season with the Tigers.

Kiffin has seen everything in college football. He identified talent that fits his scheme, and LSU will benefit from having players who have started a lot of games.

Sam Leavitt Has a Wall on the Offensive Line

Colorado Buffalos offensive tackle Jordan Seaton. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

It's one thing to have a quarterback who can compete at a high level, but it's equally important to have an offensive line that can protect Leavitt. Kiffin sought out the highest-rated offensive lineman in the portal with left tackle Jordan Seaton, and he got his commitment.

Seaton allowed one sack last season at Colorado. He brings stability and reassurance at the left tackle position. With a haul of linemen from the portal and returners such as Braelin Moore and Weston Davis, there is a lot to be excited about with this group.

A Favorable SEC Schedule

It's hard to believe that any SEC schedule can be "favorable." There is immense talent scattered across the conference. Any game can be won or lost. However, LSU's schedule could see them favored in a lot of games.

There are some early conference roadblocks with Ole Miss and Texas A&M. After that, a stretch of McNeese, Kentucky, Mississippi State, and Auburn should see the Tigers favored. If they can handle the teams they're supposed to beat, LSU should be in a prime position to compete for a spot in the SEC title game.

The Returners Are in a Better Spot to Succeed

LSU Tigers tight end Trey'Dez Green reacts to a play. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It certainly helps to have talent across the board, and that'll bode well for the returning Tigers, particularly on the offense. Trey'Dez Green had a solid 2025 season, but with more attention on the wide receivers and a better passer in Leavitt, Green's chances to thrive skyrocket.

The running game should also benefit from having an elite offensive line. They were the worst rushing team in the SEC last year, but there is a reason Kiffin is trusting Harlem Berry and Caden Durham to lead the charge.

Kiffin is a Program Changer

LSU head coach Lane Kiffin speaks. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

None of these heightened expectations would be possible if it weren't for Kiffin. He's turned a program settled in mediocrity into a potential top-15 team in one offseason.

There are head coaches like Kiffin. With the resources he'll have at LSU, there is no ceiling on what he could accomplish in Baton Rouge. That is the ultimate reason why Tigers fans should be excited for 2026 and beyond.

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