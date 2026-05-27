A Former LSU Quarterback Said What Everyone Is Thinking About Lane Kiffin's First Year

For Lane Kiffin and LSU, expectations are through the roof with the $40 million roster that's in place.

Former LSU quarterback Rohan Davey, who was with the Tigers from 1998-2001, kept it real when talking about those expectations.

"If you don't get in the playoffs, we've got a problem," Davey said on WAFB9. "Especially once you've seen how well [Kiifin]'s done at Ole Miss by going through the portal the last few years, and not having the brand [of LSU] behind him."

Kiffin's reality in year one

Lane Kiffin and athletic director Verge Ausberry stand at the Texas Bowl in 2025 | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Because of how much money has been poured into LSU's roster through additions in the transfer portal and the retention of stars such as DJ Pickett and Trey'Dez Green, reaching the College Football Playoff in 2026 feels mandatory.

Kiffin isn't so worried about it yet.

"Expectations can be really scary," Kiffin told the media in March. "We don't really look at it that way, We don't have goals and say 'ok we need to have this many wins or [make the] playoffs. We don't talk that way because that's really outcome-based, not process-based."



But if a former great like Davey is saying it's a problem if you don't make the playoffs, it really is your reality. Many former LSU standouts have been more vocal about their support this offseason because they know the Tigers have a real shot at making a run.

The donors who helped sculpt the $40 million roster know it too.

"Why not win in Year 1?" a top donor told On3. "You don't build stuff over three, four years anymore."

Some of LSU's top additions, like quarterback Sam Leavitt and safety Ty Benefield, are guys who will only be at LSU for one year, so it would feel like a waste if a team that spent the money and effort to acquire them doesn't make the playoffs.

LSU fans would not be able to stomach a waste like that after four unfulfilling years under Brian Kelly, including a 7-6 season in 2025 that began with hopes of a national championship.

While fans have already bought into Kiffin and his regime more warmly than at any point of Kelly's tenure, they still expect success this year.

LSU will likely be a top transfer portal team each year, but with how much it spent this year, the team has to win. With the playoff at 12 teams and LSU likely being granted a bid even with two losses, this is more than achievable with the roster that has been built.

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