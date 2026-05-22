How Much Should LSU Worry About Ole Miss in 2026?

When LSU and Ole Miss meet in Oxford, Miss. on Sept. 19, it will be a game that's as mentally challenging as it is physically challenging.

These two teams host elite athletes, but LSU travels into perhaps what is its most hostile road environment ever. LSU will be trying to get revenge for last year's loss at Ole Miss, but the Rebels are trying to get revenge on its former coach: Lane Kiffin.

This matchup is being played at an odd time. The two teams have never met this early into a season, despite this being the 115th time these teams have played. Here's what this early meeting can mean for LSU.

How does Ole Miss match up?

Zavion Thomas avoids an Ole Miss defender in a 2025 game | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Ole Miss obviously isn't the same team it was last year with all the coaching changes, but much of its championship offense is returning.

Quarterback Trinidad Chambliss and running back Kewan Lacy were major parts of the team that made it to the semifinals, and are back to win the team's biggest game of the year. Four of five offensive linemen are returning as well.

But LSU still outmatches the Rebels on paper. In that sense, it plays like a trap game. LSU will most likely be favored heading into Oxford, and needs to walk out with a win or it risks having its season reset so early.

The Tigers need to win extends beyond this one game in the win or loss column, though.

LSU has two ways to go after this game

Trinidad Chambliss passes the ball in a 2025 game against LSU | Ayrton Breckenridge/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There are only two tough stretches of games on LSU's schedule, and this game starts the first one. After LSU takes on Ole Miss, they return home to face Texas A&M, meaning the Tigers get two teams that made last year's College Football Playoff in two consecutive weeks.

That's why this game could also play as a tune-up. If LSU wins, it should propel team morale and game planning into the Tigers also being favorites against the Aggies the next week. These are two of the most important games on LSU's schedule, and they have to use one to bounce off the other.

If LSU falls victim to Ole Miss' traps, it will most likely come with tough questions to answer on both the offense and defense as it heads into another game with heavy playoff implications.

It's difficult to fit a game this big and closely matched into one of two categories, which is why it could play to either. It all depends on the outcome and how mentally tough the team is to either build back from a loss or build off of a win.

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