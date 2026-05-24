What Wins and What Loses the Game For LSU vs. Ole Miss

It will be another close game when LSU travels to Ole Miss for the 115th Magnolia Bowl.

LSU will be favored but anything can happen once these two teams step onto the field in what will be a wild environment in Oxford. But there are some major things that LSU can take advantage of to win this game.

LSU's offense, which will be sculpted by Lane Kiffin and Charlie Weis Jr., will come into this game refined after games against Clemson and Louisiana Tech. It will be similar for Ole Miss who gets challenged with Louisville to start the year.

Since these teams will have many issues figured out heading into this Sept. 19 matchup, this is what will win and lose the game for LSU.

How LSU wins

Mississippi Rebels defensive lineman Will Echoles tackles Arkansas Razorback running back Mike Washington Jr. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

With both of these offenses being explosive, the game is going to be heavily decided in the trenches.

Ole Miss' offense will likely be similar to the fast-paced offense of last year despite not having the same coaching staff, and LSU is adapting a quick style behind Kiffin and Weis. For either of these teams to win, they have to control the line of scrimmage.

The Rebel's offensive line returns three starters from last year and will protect quarterback Trinidad Chambliss well. LSU's offensive line is headlined by transfer left tackle Jordan Seaton, but also returns three starters.

LSU's offense won't be able to work well if quarterback Sam Leavitt's pocket keeps collapsing, but Chambliss won't have as much trouble since he's so dangerous with his legs at all.

Stopping Chambliss and running back Kewan Lacy, or at least limiting big plays on the ground, will also win the game for LSU. That also comes down to the front seven, which is led by senior Whit Weeks. He will play a major part in stuffing the Rebel offense.

How LSU loses

LSU can lose this game in any part of the game.

On offense, Leavitt and his crew have to get going early and keep applying pressure. With LSU's elite wide receivers and tight end Trey'Dez Green, it will be a tough order for Ole Miss to keep up. But it's not impossible with a secondary completely redone through the transfer portal.

The Ole Miss secondary disrupting the rhythm of Leavitt and the Tiger offense would blow up LSU's game plan. LSU is going to want to set the tone and play fast, so if Ole Miss can force negative plays and incompletions, it will get the game in its pace and can snatch a win.

Also, if LSU never makes Chambliss uncomfortable on his home field, the Tigers won't stand a chance no matter how much they score. That's how dynamic of a playmaker he is. He has the ability to control the game and if LSU can't slow him down or can't adjust at halftime, the Rebels can win.

Chambliss and his team are also going to have to try and shut out the emotion of this game, as they try to beat Kiffin in his first game back in Oxford since leaving Ole Miss and taking many coaches and players with him.

And since this game will be closely matched, both teams will probably be held to at least a couple of field goals each. Scott Starzyk joined LSU from Arkansas to be the Tigers' place kicker. He missed both of his field goal attempts in Oxford last year.

Special teams needs to be just as solid as offense and defense for either squad.

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