Lane Kiffin Keeps Thoughts on Ole Miss Matchup Brief

It's one of the biggest games on the LSU football schedule. Lane Kiffin and his new roster are visiting his former university, Ole Miss, for a Saturday night SEC showdown.

When asked about the upcoming rivalry matchup at the 2026 SEC Spring Meeting press conference, Kiffin didn't seem all that confident - or ready - for the road game.

The Anticipation Grows

Dec 27, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Louisiana State Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin looks on prior to the game against the Houston Cougars at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

When asked about the "challenging situation" that Sept. 19 will bring and how Kiffin is anticipating it, his answer was short and sweet.

"I'm not even there yet," said Kiffin.

To be fair, that's not that surprising. The new head coach has had one of the busiest and most impressive offseasons to form the new era of LSU football. After a busy offseason, he had spring practice to get used to the new faces, and now he has summer ball ahead of him.

The schedule was always in the back of his mind, but just not right in front of him. Especially the third game of the season, no matter what the matchup is. There's a quicker date approaching.

"We've got a huge opener with Clemson," said Kiffin.

The Tigers will kick off the 2026 season at home during the Labor Day weekend, hosting the Clemson Tigers for another week 1 showdown. The season opener is LSU's chance to make an early statement under Kiffin and showcase their new identity.

The Mississippi Matchup

Dec 1, 2025; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; LSU president Wade Rousse, left, LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin and LSU athletic director Verge Ausberry stand together at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

After being named permanent SEC opponents with the Rebels, LSU will face them this year on the road again. Last time, under head coach Brian Kelly, the matchup didn't end in the Tigers' favor. This year, things could look different following a roster renovation and a new head coach. If LSU can be ready.

"We've got a lot of work to do before that," said Kiffin.

Ole Miss is coming off their first postseason run last season, returning with veteran quarterback Trinidad Chambliss ready to repeat. For the LSU matchup, they also have the advantage of being at home.

That's something that would make a huge difference if the Rebels' stadium represented the biggest stage in college football. But it's not about the stage. It's about what's standing there when the curtain comes up. And at Vaught Hemingway Stadium, that will be Ole Miss's former head coach standing in front of their biggest rival.

Kiffin doesn't seem to be too anxious about returning to his old home. It's not something he hasn't done before.

"I've been back to Tennessee before, so I guess we got some practice at it," said Kiffin.

"We" includes his eight coaches who also crossed state lines with Kiffin and four players who came from Ole Miss via the transfer portal.

They will all return to Oxford in week 3, this time wearing purple and gold. The same way Kiffin returned to Tennessee with Ole Miss in 2021, after a short-lived head coach run with the Volunteers in 2009. No, the return did not go well. It was actually one of the most chaotic moments in college football history.

But at least he has some experience under his belt for the September 19 showdown.

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