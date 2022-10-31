An Early Look at LSU-Alabama, Things to Know

A primetime matchup in Death Valley with the SEC West on the line. What more could you ask for? Brian Kelly and the Tigers are in for quite the test this weekend, but with this squad clicking on all cylinders, the time is now to take on Alabama.

A Top 15 matchup presents one of the most electrifying atmospheres in the country, but factor in the Crimson Tide heading to Baton Rouge makes it that much greater.

Here’s an early look at the matchup:

Deep Wide Receiver Room

Alabama’s potent offensive attack can get hot in an instant and it can largely be due to their lethal receiving corps. With five pass catchers reeling in over 20 receptions, Young loves to spread the ball around to his guys.

Ja’Corey Brooks leads the way with 376 receiving yards while Traeshon Holden leads the team in touchdown receptions with five.

The red zone duo has become potent for this Crimson Tide offense, but the chunk yardage running back Jahmyr Gibbs gives this offense on check downs is another major component to this unit.

Look for the Tigers to limit the short, quick routes of Alabama in order to see success on Saturday night. With a myriad of options to choose from, the Tigers will have to pick and choose who to slow down.

Running Back Tandem

Gibbs and Jase McClellan lead the way for this running back room. Two backs who can get hot in an instant, it’s their versatility that makes them such a potent duo. With an LSU defensive line that has been getting hot, it should make for quite the matchup.

Look for Harold Perkins to leave his mark in this one. The ability to line up all over the field is a surefire way to hold this running back room from having a big night.

The Crimson Tide have relied on Gibbs to carry much of the offensive load this season. If the Tigers can monitor his touches both in the passing game and in the backfield, this LSU defense can see success.

Will Anderson Jr.'s Presence

Anderson needs no introduction. One of the top defensive players in the country as just a sophomore a season ago, he’s continued his success into his junior campaign.

An outside linebacker with tremendous force, this young LSU offensive line will be put to the test when Anderson is rushing the quarterback.

Already tallying six sacks on the season, it’ll be interesting to watch how the Tigers limit his production. Starting two true freshmen at the tackle position puts this LSU offense in a bind, but both Will Campbell and Emery Jones have held their own thus far.

Look for the Tigers to double Anderson to see success against a Crimson Tide squad that attains a myriad of weapons to choose from.