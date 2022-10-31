Importance of LSU-Alabama Matchup, SEC West on the Line

It’ll be a Top 15 matchup in Death Valley when No. 6 Alabama comes to town to face off against No. 15 LSU this weekend. With the top of the SEC West on the line, the stakes are as high as ever for both programs.

For Brian Kelly and his Tigers, it doesn’t get much bigger than this. The opportunity to make a statement and build off of their victory over Ole Miss could see their chances to make the SEC title game become that much greater.

But they face a daunting challenge in the Crimson Tide. Led by Heisman winning quarterback Bryce Young, it’s the most “difficult” opponent yet.

Kelly harped on how dynamic Young’s game is and what LSU must do in order to come out with a victory this weekend.

“I mean, they’ve all (SEC QBs) been so difficult to defend and this will be the most difficult,” Kelly said of Young. “What’s most difficult with him is improvising, his ability to improvise and when he improvises, he’s making plays.”

“He’s getting the ball out to skill players. An enormous challenge for our defense is to contain him in some fashion. Maybe you even have to look at how to slow him down a little bit because he’s that good of a player.”

Young always shows up when the lights are brightest. Never rattled or frantic, Alabama’s signal-caller has the poise to make the play when this program has needed it. In a primetime showdown against LSU, it’s understood he’ll be at his best.

But LSU has Jayden Daniels lining up under center on the other side. The Arizona State transfer has been virtually flawless over the last few weeks, but how will he handle the pressure of the Crimson Tide. With outside linebacker Will Anderson Jr. set to wreak havoc, Daniels will have to be on his A-game.

The magnitude of this game goes without saying. Two programs squaring off with the SEC title game on the line. Who will show up when it matters?

With Brian Kelly and the Tigers appearing to be ahead of schedule in their rebuild process, Saturday night will be a true test of where this program stands as they take on a fiery Alabama squad with Nick Saban at the helm.