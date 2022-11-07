An Early Look at LSU's Matchup Against Arkansas

Head Coach Brian Kelly calls it the “24-hour rule” after a big-time victory. That window has now passed and his LSU Tigers must now prepare for the Arkansas Razorbacks this Saturday in Fayetteville.

A squad that presents a challenge each and every time they face the Tigers, this is not a simple game by any means for LSU. Led by savvy quarterback KJ Jefferson and a gifted backfield, this one has all the makings of being a classic.

Here’s an early look at the Razorbacks:

KJ Jefferson’s Gifted Athleticism

Jefferson has given the Tigers trouble in the past. A cannon of an arm and a wide-body to hit stick defenders if he so chooses to, the Razorbacks’ QB1 is a player on this squad the LSU defense will be game planning for in a big way.

The Tigers have already faced a few larger quarterbacks, specifically Florida signal-caller Anthony Richardson. With this defense keeping Richardson in check, it allowed LSU to propel themselves to victory. Look for the Tigers to come out with a similar game plan here.

READ MORE: LSU Adds Commitment From 2023 DL Dylan Carpenter

Jefferson is up to 1,981 yards passing with 17 touchdowns and 3 interceptions. Extremely smart with the football in his hands, it’ll be the job of this LSU defensive line to pressure him and force bad decisions.

Wide Receiver Duo

Matt Landers and Jaden Hasselwood lead the way in this Arkansas wide receiver room. With Jefferson relying on the two to carry much of the load in the passing game, it’s Hasselwood who has become Mr. Reliable, hauling in 44 receptions for 553 yards and 3 touchdowns.

For Landers, he leads the team in receiving yards (594) with three touchdowns of his own on 35 receptions. An explosive play machine, the Jefferson-Landers connection has stolen the show on numerous occasions this season.

The Tigers’ secondary came to life Saturday night against the Alabama Crimson Tide. To see the same success against a fiery Razorbacks squad, it’ll be of the utmost importance the LSU defensive backs rise to the occasion.

READ MORE: Three Observations From LSU's Victory Over Alabama

Second-Level Defensive Success

It’s been the linebackers of this Arkansas defense that keep them in check. Led by veteran Bumper Poole, who is a true weapon for this squad, and Drew Sanders, the pair of linebackers have held down the second level all season long.

Poole leads the team in total tackles (80) while Sanders has been a pass rushing machine this season, totaling a whopping 7.5 sacks. The lethal duo has risen to the occasion a handful of times this season and this young LSU offensive line must monitor what Sanders is capable of when rushing the quarterback.

We saw the Tigers contain a Crimson Tide defensive line on Saturday, propelling them to victory, and they’ll need much of the same against the Razorbacks this weekend in Fayetteville.