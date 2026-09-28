Another LSU Linebacker Suffers Significant Injury

The LSU Tigers are off to a solid start in the first year under head coach Lane Kiffin.

However, the injury issues continue to pile up following LSU's dominant 35-6 win over Texas A&M in Baton Rouge on Saturday night.

After losing star linebacker Whit Weeks to a fracture in his left leg that could keep him out for a majority of the season, the Tigers also suffered another notable injury at the position.

LSU LB Charles Ross II Out for Rest of Season

Clemson Tigers wide receiver Juju Preston (10) is tackled by LSU Tigers linebacker Charles Ross II (26) during the second half at Tiger Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kiffin announced that LSU linebacker Charles Ross II suffered a torn ACL in the win over Texas A&M and will miss the remainder of the season.

A product of Houston, TX, Ross played in 12 games as a true freshman for LSU last season, primarily as a standout on special teams. He also got snaps at linebacker in the Texas Bowl against Houston.

Since Weeks is set to be out for an extended period of time, the Tigers can't afford to lose any depth pieces at linebacker moving forward. Ross isn't a defensive starter, but he's a consistent contributor on special teams and could have had an increased role on defense with Weeks out and the depth chart set to experience a shakeup.

Instead, he'll be sidelined the remainder of the year.

LSU plays McNeese at home on Saturday.

This is a breaking news article that will be updated accordingly.

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