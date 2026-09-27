Whit Weeks Injury Update Brings Devastating News For LSU

LSU had a dominating win over Texas A&M during Week 4, with a 35-6 victory at home to even out the Tigers' SEC record.

While the Tigers made a much-needed statement after last week's loss to Ole Miss, LSU still had some major losses come out from the SEC matchup against the Aggies.

Now, there are more injuries to add to the injury report, inlcuding linebacker Whit Weeks, who was seen in crutches after suffering a leg injury during Saturday's game.

The Confirmed Injury

With crutches and a boot on the sidelines, next to his dad David Weeks, fans were unsure of just how serious the injury for the defensive star would be.

Following the game, it is confirmed that Weeks suffered a fracture in his right leg during the game, according to On3's Pete Nakos and Wilson Alexander's report.

With speculation of how much time Weeks could miss this year, a fracture in his leg could have serious consequences for what was expected to be his last year at LSU.

Now, the Tigers have some major rebuilding to do to quickly fill in for Weeks, until he has a chance to play again in the purple and gold jersey.

What This Means for LSU

Whit Weeks 7, The Ole Miss Rebels take on the LSU Tigers | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While remaining in the Top-15 and with three dominant wins, the Tigers have had a rough early season when it comes to players' injury status.

Tight end Trey'Dez Green, who shares the No. 7 with Weeks, suffered a lower body injury during the Ole Miss game, as well as safety Dashawn Spears and wide receiver Phillip Wright III, who were ruled out for the season.

With stars all over the roster having major injuries, LSU has quickly adapted to the next-man-up mentality, taking advantage of Kiffin's impressive portal haul to fill in the much-needed talent.

As Weeks exited the field early in the third quarter against the Aggies, linebacker Davhon Keys stepped into the linebacker position, recording six total tackles and five solo tackles.

For the time being, Keys and linebacker TJ Dottery will become the linebacker duo for the Tigers, becoming a massive threat to opposing quarterbacks.

Till Weeks can have a positive update on his status, the defense will have a major hole to fill on the defense, to keep the same defensive production that Weeks gave to the unit.

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