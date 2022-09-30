Armoni Goodwin Out, BJ Ojulari and Jay Ward In

Brian Kelly provided his final press conference ahead of LSU's matchup against the Auburn Tigers this Saturday in Jordan-Hare Stadium. There’s been a number of nagging injuries affecting this squad as we head into Week 5, but Kelly detailed the plan heading into this weekend’s contest.

LSU will be without sophomore running back Armoni Goodwin in this one. Goodwin has taken a majority of starting snaps over the first month of the season. A hamstring injury suffered against New Mexico has him out against Auburn.

READ MORE: LSU OL Garrett Dellinger Undergoes Hand Surgery

“I’d say he’s out for this week,” Kelly said. “It’s a substantial injury in the sense that you know, it’s gonna require more time. Our training staff is amazing. They’re trying everything but he’s definitely out.”

LSU will turn to both John Emery and Noah Cain to handle significant snaps in their first SEC road matchup with Josh Williams being the primary third down back.

Kelly also reconfirmed starting left guard Garrett Dellinger will be out this week. After undergoing hand surgery Tuesday, the sophomore offensive lineman didn’t have enough time to heal up, ruling him out this weekend.

READ MORE: How to Watch/Listen - LSU vs Auburn

“At first, we thought we could get him ready,” Kelly said. “But there was a screw and a plate that needed to go in there. Right now as we’re talking, I’d say he’s doubtful for Saturday.”

On the other side of the ball, the Tigers will have safety Jay Ward in the starting lineup, who has also been nursing a minor injury. Ward practiced all week and has reached the 100% mark in order to suit up against Auburn.

READ MORE: Three LSU Players to Watch Against Auburn

BJ Ojulari, who has missed two of the Tigers’ first four games with a knee injury, will also be in the starting lineup on Saturday. Ojulari was held out of the New Mexico game for precautionary reasons after his knee injury “flared up” before kickoff.

This LSU squad is looking extremely healthy as we head into the strenuous stretch of SEC games throughout the months of October and November. Their first challenge will be this weekend against the Auburn Tigers with kickoff set for 6 p.m. Saturday night in Jordan-Hare Stadium.