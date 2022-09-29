Three LSU Players to Watch Against Auburn

LSU looks to carry their momentum into Saturday's contest against Auburn. For the Tigers, their defensive success has elevated them to a three game win streak, but now the strenuous stretch of SEC games is looking them in the eyes.

We’ve seen this program level up recently, namely in their conference opener against Mississippi State, so it’ll be imperative this squad continues their excellence into Auburn. The superstars on this team have shown up day in and day out, but now is where things get interesting.

Here are three LSU players to watch on Saturday:

Will Campbell - Offensive Tackle

Auburn’s defensive line is one of their stronger position groups which has the chance to give this young LSU offensive line some trouble. How will Campbell adapt against Derick Hall, Auburn’s go-to guy?

It’s important to note the work Campbell has done since getting to campus. Hitting the weight room and getting his body right, the youngster is already at 6-foot-6, 325 pounds, looking the part.

Now, he’ll get his first taste of an SEC game on the road in front of a rowdy Auburn crowd. Campbell has held his own through the Tigers’ first four games, but now will be where he looks to bring his game to another level.

Noah Cain - Running Back

Cain saw limited action in the first half against New Mexico, but once his number was called late, he lit it up in the backfield. Rushing 11 times for 94 yards and two touchdowns, the Penn State transfer showcased just how explosive he can be with the ball when given the chance.

It’ll be interesting to monitor how LSU utilizes Cain against Auburn with John Emery beginning to get his legs underneath him. With a myriad of backs able to take significant snaps, the usage of each will be something to keep an eye on.

LSU will be monitoring the status of sophomore running back Armoni Goodwin until kickoff as he continues nursing a minor hamstring injury.

Even if Goodwin suits up, Cain has the chance to be utilized in a big way Saturday night. Each time his number has been called, he’s given this squad solid snaps as he looks to gain more responsibility in the backfield.

Harold Perkins - Linebacker

Leading LSU in tackles with eight of his own against New Mexico, it became apparent the freshman linebacker is here to stay. In fact, after four games with the Tigers, Perkins has led this squad in tackles in two of them.

His ability to get to the ball and make plays is one thing, but his versatility is what makes him such a gifted talent. Through the first four games of the season, he has put his adaptability on full display.

Perkins has done it all, especially Saturday night against the Lobos, playing eight snaps in the slot, nine snaps in the box and seven snaps on the defensive line as an edge rusher. Remarkable isn’t even the word to describe the freshman. It is truly unbelievable.

In his first SEC road game, Perkins has the chance to take his game to another level, looking to feed off of the energy from the crowd. Look for the freshman to elevate his playstyle and give this LSU defense key snaps against Auburn.

Final Thoughts

The Tigers have relied on the play of their youngsters throughout the first month of the season. With both Campbell and Perkins looking to be X-factors Saturday night, the time is now for this freshman class to assert their dominance.

Facing an Auburn squad still in search of their identity, LSU can exploit their troubled offense while utilizing their playmakers to make it happen on the offensive end. It’ll be a challenge for the Bayou Bengals, but as they continue on an upward trajectory, their next test comes at Auburn.