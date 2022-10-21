Behind Enemy Lines: Insider Analysis on the Ole Miss Rebels

LSU has the chance to make a statement when No. 7 Ole Miss comes to town this weekend. After taking down Florida last week, it set a foundational piece for this program, but facing off against a Top 10 opponent brings different challenges.

We caught up with John Macon Gillespie of The Grove Report and asked a few questions about the showdown in Death Valley.

LSU Country: Jaxson Dart’s numbers don't jump off the page, but he utilizes his weapons well. How can he become more effective Saturday afternoon against an LSU secondary that has been rather inconsistent?

John Macon Gillespie : It’s not necessarily about numbers with Dart, but how well he executes within the system. When he’s been called on to air it out, he’s done well (vs. Vanderbilt), but other games (vs. Auburn), the rushing attack was prioritized. Even so, when going against LSU’s defense in Death Valley, he has to make solid decisions with the football in the passing game and not allow the crowd to influence him.

Mississippi Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) drops back to pass during the second half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

LSU Country: Quinshon Judkins and Zach Evans have been fantastic this season when rushing the football. On Saturday, they face an LSU defensive line that has struggled to stop the rushing attack the last two games. What should we expect from these two?

JMG : If you had asked me before the season, I would have figured that Judkins would be the No. 3 back in this system behind Evans and Ulysses Bentley. Now that Bentley is struggling with an injury, Judkins has proven that he is an elite back in the SEC as just a freshman.

Lane Kiffin always finds one or two players to “ride” in his offense in some capacity. This season, it appears to be these two. Expect plenty of touches for both of them, both in the running and passing games.

Mississippi Rebels running back Quinshon Judkins (4) breaks a tackle during the second half against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

LSU Country: Which LSU player is Ole Miss most concerned about? Any under the radar guys?

JMG : I can’t necessarily speak for the team as a whole, but I’m watching how they handle Jayden Daniels. The Rebels have struggled at times to contain mobile quarterbacks, and Daniels seems to have improved as time has worn on this season.

LSU Country: Is this a statement game for Ole Miss? Despite being 7-0, the Rebels haven’t faced an opponent like LSU just yet, with Lane Kiffin saying this game is different. What does this game mean to Ole Miss?

JMG : I think in a sense, yes it is. If this game was at home, I might be hesitant to call it that, but this is a big step for many of these young players and transfers who haven’t seen a road environment like Tiger Stadium. If Ole Miss wins this one and can pick up a win over A&M next week, that date with Alabama in November gets very interesting.

Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin talks with a referee during the first half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

LSU Country: What do you predict this game to look like?