Behind The Scenes: LSU DT Target Damonic Williams Reveals Transfer Destination
The LSU football staff rolled out the red carpet for their top target in the NCAA Transfer Portal this week: Damonic Williams.
Now, after taking four official visits to LSU, Oklahoma, Texas and Missouri, the No. 1 defensive tackle in the free agent has revealed his transfer decision.
The TCU stud will take his talents to Norman and join the Oklahoma Sooners after a strenuous Transfer Portal process, he announced on social media on Thursday night.
Here's a Behind The Scenes look into Williams' decision:
The first visit Williams took was to check out Oklahoma for their spring game on April 20 where the program set the bar high. A player who was prepared to check out what each school could offer both on and off the field, the NIL package pieced together was as impressive as it gets.
From there, the top uncommitted defensive tackle traveled to Austin to visit with the Texas Longhorns for a multi-day stay. He was wined and dined by Steve Sarkisian and Co. with the program putting him up in the Four Seasons Hotel with a Lamborghini to cruise the city in during his stay.
Then, things got even more interesting. Williams canceled his trip to Boulder where he was set to visit with Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffs; taking a trip to Missouri instead.
Finally, the trip to Baton Rouge where Williams arrived on Monday night and stayed until late Wednesday afternoon. Upon his departure, those familiar with his recruitment felt LSU was in a solid spot to beat out the competitors for his services, but Texas and Oklahoma came in swinging at the buzzer.
According to sources, both the Longhorns and Sooners got face time with Williams on Wednesday night and Thursday morning before a decision was revealed. From there, the NIL packages were impressive.
Ultimately, the Sooners' NIL package and opportunity to play in the SEC became a combination that made it possible. The Williams Camp throughout the process was his mother, his brother and his mentor with his mother reportedly loving Oklahoma from the jump.
Now, the decision is made. The top uncommitted defensive tackle in the NCAA Transfer Portal will take his talents to join the Oklahoma Sooners as they prepare for Year 1 in the SEC.
LSU Country will have the latest on LSU's defensive tackle pursuit as they look to add depth to a position of need.
