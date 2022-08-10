BJ Ojulari Ready to Wear No. 18, Join Brotherhood

The No. 18 jersey tradition continues in Death Valley with preseason All-America candidate BJ Ojulari. The jersey represents a player of high character and a leader of this program which the junior edge rusher has done to the highest degree.

Ojulari joins a rich bloodline of talented Tigers to rep the jersey. From Damone Clark to Jacob Hester, it’s a true honor to join the group. The gifted edge rusher spoke on the brotherhood previous No. 18’s attain and how they each stay in contact.

"All the 18's put us in a group chat and they were congratulating me," Ojulari said. "It was great just for all of them to embrace me and welcome me into that brotherhood."

Ojulari has some big shoes to fill after Clark, a Butkus Award Finalist, wore the infamous jersey a season ago. Poised for a big year where many believe he’ll be a first-team All-SEC member, while on his way to racking up a number of other awards, it’s set to be an exciting year for Ojulari.

“The No. 18 is the player who brings all those traits of someone who leads in an extraordinary manner,” head coach Brian Kelly said. “The attention to detail, great focus, represents the program in a positive way in the classroom, in the community and on the field.

“His teammates, coaches and the entire staff believe BJ Ojulari embodies what the number 18 represents. He carries our traits of excellence every day on and off the field.”

In Ojulari’s two seasons with the Tigers he has recorded 71 tackles, 16.5 tackles for a loss and 11 sacks, really putting it all together in his sophomore campaign. In what many expect to be a tremendous season from him in Death Valley this fall, Ojulari receives one of the highest honors in LSU football.

"I think the biggest thing is the way I carry myself on and off the field," Ojulari said. "Character is a big thing for me. ... On the field, I'm alright, so I guess that contributed a little bit."

Now, Ojulari continues a tradition that many were questioning if it would return. Once Kelly arrived on campus, he put the No. 7 and No. 18 honor up to a team vote, where the team clearly felt they need to continue the honor.

“I think the tradition is real and needs to continue. I’ve talked to the team about it and they believe in it as well," Kelly said to the media last week. "We believe that number represents somebody who brings those traits everyday. If No. 7 is the most talented player from the state of Louisiana, we think No. 18 is the one that brings all of those traits from the player that leads in an extraordinary manner. The attention to detail, a great focus, representing the program in a positive manner, represents the community. That’s kind of what No. 18 means and it’s important and we’re gonna reward it to a deserving player and it’s coming.”

Ojulari is poised for a breakout season in 2022. With all signs pointing towards the preseason All-America candidate leading this group and dominating his opponents, he’ll do it in style rocking the legendary No. 18 jersey.