Brian Kelly Addresses Media After Day 1 of Fall Camp

Following the Tigers first practice of fall camp, head coach Brian Kelly met with the media to discuss a number of topics. Ranging from keeping the tradition of No. 18 to the secondary, the LSU decision-maker spoke on a few topics.

Remaining healthy is of the utmost importance for this program and Kelly addressed a few questions regarding a few nagging injuries. The depth and continuity is also a piece he spoke on Thursday evening.

Here are a few topics Kelly hit on after Day 1:

Tradition of the No. 18 Jersey

This program put it up to a team vote on if they should keep the No. 7 tradition alive. With Kayshon Boutte repping the legendary jersey, it’s clear the Tigers still wanted to keep that going, but what about No. 18?

Kelly addressed the jersey number and what this program intends on doing. In 2021, LSU saw Butkus Award Finalist Damone Clark rock No. 18, leaving big shoes to fill this season for whoever is next.

“I think the tradition is real and needs to continue,” Kelly said Thursday. “I’ve talked to the team about it and they believe in it as well. We believe that number represents somebody who brings those traits everyday. If No. 7 is the most talented player from the state of Louisiana, we think No. 18 is the one that brings all of those traits from the player that leads in an extraordinary manner. The attention to detail, a great focus, representing the program in a positive manner, represents the community. That’s kind of what No. 18 means and it’s important and we’re gonna reward it to a deserving player and it’s coming.”

The Secondary

LSU returns Jarrick Bernard-Converse, who missed spring camp due to injury. Gaining continuity among this group is priority No. 1 for the Tigers and having a player of Bernard-Converses caliber in this cornerbacks room is key.

“Trying to gain some continuity at the cornerback position so getting him back, he’s been a great leader for us,” Kelly said of Bernard-Converse. “We’re anxious to see what he can do. Obviously had a great career at Oklahoma State, we expect that to continue here. He had a good summer, he’s healthy and he’s played a lot of football so the expectation is he’s gonna impact what we do. Now the big thing here is to gain some continuity at that position and that’s why we went into the transfer portal.”

Injury Updates/Roster Moves

We learned Thursday evening that running back Tre Bradford is no longer with this program, but Kelly didn’t elaborate. The Oklahoma transfer was set to compete for RB1 duties, now looking to continue his career elsewhere after his second stint with the Tigers.

“Tre has been separated from the university and there are laws to where I can’t get into specifics there,” Kelly said.

For sophomore wide receiver Jack Bech, the standout freshman is dealing with shin splints that he is slowly working back from. Kelly addressed the timeline of Bech and freshman DeMario Tolan who are dealing with nagging injuries.

“Bech is limited. He’s making progress necessary from shin splints and he’ll be available in the coming days,” Kelly said. “He’s really the only one that has the limitations. Demario Tolan had the disectomy, but he’s making great progress. Those would be the two guys who are on a pitch count if you will. They’re coming along.”