BREAKING: 4-Star Quarterback Rickie Collins Commits to LSU

Just like that, LSU secures their top priority target. The Tigers 2023 class added a commitment from 4-star quarterback Rickie Collins after an all out pursuit for the Baton Rouge native. Collins gives the Tigers a tremendous in-state win for head coach Brian Kelly and this LSU program after he backed off his pledge to Purdue last week.

Collins is commit No. 19 in the 2023 class after the Tigers also welcomed 5-star wide receiver Shelton Sampson Jr. on Saturday. This is a huge victory for quarterbacks coach Joe Sloan and this LSU staff, who bring in a prospect with a dynamic skill set, adding yet another weapon to this loaded quarterback room.

Collins chose LSU over Florida State and Purdue, among others. The Louisiana product will now join a program who certainly has their fair share of signal-callers, adding a different element to a variety of skill sets.

The 6-foot-2, 190-pounder has been a high-priority target for the Tigers over the last couple of months, with the Tigers looking to keep him close to home. Collins received significant buzz on social media the last few weeks with this LSU program starting the hashtag trend #RickieReconsidered.

For Kelly and his staff to land the Louisiana native is a massive win for this squad as they continue looking to solidify their ties to the state.

LSU is on an incredible run on the recruitment trail, landing yet another prospect in the 2023 cycle. In search of a few more skill position players for this class, the Tigers fill a position of need with Collins, who gives them a do-it-all gunslinger who fits their scheme beautifully.

Offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock has shown in the past he likes to utilize his quarterbacks mobility, with Collins fitting into his playbook like a glove.

The storm continues within this 2023 class and it’s rapidly coming together with a new pledge seemingly every week. With June and July setting the table for what’s to come, we are seeing Brian Kelly and his staff’s recruiting efforts pay off.

LSU now has 19 spots filled with their focus turning to securing positions of need over the next few months and evaluating the roster. The Tigers have 4-star target Kylin Jackson set to make his college announcement Saturday where LSU feels they are in great position to land the Zachary native.