LSU Making More Noise On Recruiting Trail, Prospects To Monitor

The Tigers continue to make noise in the 2023 class. Already up to 18 commits in the cycle, head coach Brian Kelly and his staff are reloading, seemingly trending with another prospect every other day.

This time, LSU is gaining some traction with a number of defensive backs in the 2023 cycle. A few who could add to a myriad of gifted athletes the Tigers have already landed commitments from, the rich could get richer. A thin secondary group on this current roster, it comes to no surprise Kelly is attacking a position of need so heavily in this class.

The Tigers are also gaining some traction on a few other recruits left on the market and could make their way down to Death Valley this fall.

Here are a few prospects to monitor:

Bravion Rogers - Cornerback

The Lone Star state defensive back announced his decommitment from Texas A&M on Monday with LSU taking control of his recruitment ever since. A high four-star prospect, ranking in the Top-50, Rogers would be a lethal signing for this 2023 class.

The Tigers will be making a strong push to get the lockdown corner to campus this fall in order to eventually gain a commitment. A coveted recruit in the cycle, Kelly and his staff have their foot on the gas from Rogers who could help in a big way in this secondary long term.

Javien Toviano - Safety

Toviano, one of the top uncommitted prospects left on the market, has been the latest hashtag trend with LSU’s #Toviano2TheBoot social media push. The high four-star prospect has been on campus, but LSU will need to make a big push to land the Texas native who could be trending to Texas A&M.

Look for LSU to come in hot this fall to secure Toviano. A dynamic defensive back who has all the intangibles of continuing the “DBU” tradition, Kelly and his secondary staff will keep pushing for the Lone Star state prospect.

Jordan Hall - Defensive Line

The Florida native is one of the more dominant defensive linemen in this 2023 class. A consensus Top-100 prospect, Hall could be eyeing a visit to LSU over the course of the next few months.

Hall took an unofficial visit in May, but LSU will certainly be pushing to get the elite defensive lineman in for an official. The Tigers are already deep with talent in the trenches, but a commitment from Hall would have the rich get richer.

Edric Hill - Defensive Line

Hill recently announced his Top-6 schools with LSU making the cut along with Alabama, Oregon, USC, Missouri and Oklahoma. Hill also stated he will be making a commitment soon.

All signs point to Alabama having the edge here, with LSU playing a bit of catch up, but anything can happen on the recruiting trail. The Tigers have made some late pushes to secure elite prospects, namely 5-star wide receiver Jalen Brown, so it’ll be interesting to monitor both Hill and Hall, two of the top defensive linemen left on the market.

Look for defensive line coach Jamar Cain to continue his push on the recruiting trail. Already assembling a talent-rich 2023 class, Cain has the chance to have his position group get even scarier as the cycle winds down.