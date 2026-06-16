Breaking Down Mississippi State's Strengths, Weaknesses, & 1 Thing That Could Upset LSU

Mississippi State and LSU meet on October 17 in Baton Rouge, and with Lane Kiffin's first season underway in Baton Rouge and Jeff Lebby's heavily retooled Bulldogs roster, there's a case for the Bulldogs to take down the Tigers.

A win will require Mississippi State to have some things go its way, as the Bulldogs are still retooling after a disappointing 1-7 end to the 2025 season. But in 2026, Lebby feels like his team has the most strengths of any team he's put on the field since arriving in Starkville, Mississippi.

If Mississippi State wants to take down the Tigers for the first time since 2020, it needs to rely on those strengths.

Reliable Strengths

Nov 23, 2023; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs linebacker Zakari Tillman (16) reacts during the first half against the Mississippi Rebels at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

The Bulldogs went into the transfer portal for help at every position except one: linebacker.

Zakari Tillman, Derion Gullette, Tyler Lockhart and Jalen Smith are all back, giving Mississippi State a linebacker group that has experience and a togetherness about them. That is so important for a team that is searching for a taste of success with an overhauled roster.

Lebby also feels confident in his defensive backs, saying it's the most confident he's felt in the secondary since taking over the Mississippi State program.

Top cornerback Kelley Jones chose to return instead of entering the NFL Draft, and the staff added Iowa State's Quentin Taylor Jr. plus LSU's Jardin Gilbert and Rice's Marcus Williams to fill some vacated safety spots.

There's lots of experience and skill in the secondary, matching up against a completely overhauled LSU receiver room.

Incoming Weaknesses

Jan 2, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach Jeff Lebby during the first quarter against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Mississippi State's biggest weakness is awfully similar to LSU's biggest preseason weakness: transfers needing to gel.

Mississippi State added transfers at almost every position for 2026. Their class was ranked No. 35 nationally and No. 15 in the SEC, so the Bulldogs' class needs to prove the rest of the SEC wrong this season.

But Mississippi State does have some returning pieces that have high upside but are unproven. No position holds that statement as true as the quarterback position.

Sophomore quarterback Kamario Taylor enters 2026 as the full-time starter for the first time, with no proven play established at the position yet. In the SEC, that's a scary position to be in as the season approaches.

How LSU Can Be Upset

Mississippi State head coach Jeff Lebby and Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin shake hands after a college football game between Mississippi State and Ole Miss at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss., on Friday, Nov. 28, 2025. Ole Miss defeated Mississippi State 38-19 in the Egg Bowl. | Ayrton Breckenridge/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

LSU is in the middle of ushering in a new era of football in Baton Rouge.

Brian Kelly was fired in late October 2025 after a blowout loss to Texas A&M, and Lane Kiffin was hired to replace him, meaning LSU will be searching for program identity after four long years under Kelly.

The good thing for LSU is that the staff is proven. While the offensive staff is new to Baton Rouge, it's not new to the SEC or each other.

Kiffin brought his whole offensive staff from Ole Miss, and the Tigers' defensive staff is all returning from last season.

The offensive scheme will be there, undoubtedly, but the majority of the offensive roster is brand new to LSU and each other, and like Mississippi State, they'll be looking to gel by August.

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