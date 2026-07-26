How LSU Built a More Flexible Roster Than Most SEC Teams

LSU took what is becoming the popular approach to building a championship roster in 2026.

The Tigers hired Lane Kiffin as head coach in November, and he and his staff subsequently spent about $40 million building the roster, famously having one of the best transfer portal classes ever.

There is talent all over the roster and it fits together in ways that benefit the types of systems that Kiffin runs. This team isn't going to be easy to scout, especially for LSU's opponents in the first month of the year, which includes Clemson, Ole Miss and Texas A&M.

The flexibility of the roster gives the Tigers big advantages in certain aspects of both offense and defense. LSU is going to give itself a good chance of making it to the SEC Championship Game in Atlanta.

A wide range of receivers

Winston Watkins stands on the field before the 2025 Fiesta Bowl | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

LSU's wide receiver group had the biggest overhaul of any position group for LSU. Only one receiver from last year's team, Phillip Wright, returns and there is only one true freshman, Corey Barber.

This group is so flexible because the Tigers don't yet have a clear No. 1 target, and many of the receivers have the talent to fill that role. They all come with different strengths.

Hawaii transfer Jackson Harris is going to be the Tigers main deep threat after putting up championship-caliber numbers in 2025. Kansas State transfer Jayce Brown was one of the top 10 receivers in Wildcat history, and brings the same route-running ability and speed to Baton Rouge.

Then the Tigers also have SEC experienced starters in Eugene 'Tre' Wilson from Florida and Winston 'Winnie' Watkins from Ole Miss. Both are versatile receivers and can help from any part of the field, meaning they will get a lot of time to work in-game with quarterback Sam Leavitt.

LSU added two Sun Belt receivers in Tre' Brown and Roman Mothershed. Brown had a blazing 20.05 yards per catch at Old Dominion last year, and Mothershed's big frame broke out onto the scene at Troy in 2025.

The contributions from all of the above mentioned receivers come in different forms, and that is still without even mentioning other depth pieces such as Malik Elzy and Tyree Holloway. There's a lot to like from this group.

A secondary that can cover two football fields

PJ Woodland breaks up a pass against South Carolina in 2025 | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of LSU's most discussed transfer additions is safety Ty Benefield from Boise State, and for good reason. He has the chance to cement himself as the best safety in the country with his eite game sense and ball-hawking ability.

His talent has him easily falling into any scheme that defensive coordinator Blake Baker draws up for him, including some time at the star position. Benefield may be asked to also rush the quarterback, which just puts LSU's best player at its most needed spot against mobile quarterbacks.

Safety Dashawn Spears will get most of the time at the star position, where he saw success toward the end of 2025. This duo is going to be one of the best in the conference because of how diverse their skillset is. Offenses are never going to be comfortable.

And LSU's other starting safety, Tamarcus Cooley, is bound for a breakout year, but not before the cornerback group takes its place in the spotlight.

DJ Pickett was one of LSU's most promising pieces last year as a true freshman, and he's going to be even better in 2026. But PJ Woodland will be on the other side of the field as him, and might steal some attention away, according to linebacker Whit Weeks.

"That's a guy who I've been talking about all morning," Weeks said at SEC Media Days Thursday. "He's outstanding. I think come week seven or eight, that's going to be the guy who everybody's like, he's the next great one from DBU."

LSU's pass catching and pass defending groups are so flexible and diverse that the Tigers have a lot to play with, and a lot of big numbers to put up.

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