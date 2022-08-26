LSU Football: Fall Official Visitors List Growing

The list of official visitors for this season continues to grow as the month of August winds down. With the 2023 class up to 21 commitments, this program certainly feels as though they’re in great position, but verbal commitments can only go so far. Getting pen to paper is the main goal.

Head coach Brian Kelly and his recruitment staff have continued to keep their foot on the gas in the 2023 cycle, looking to get some key prospects on campus within the next 8 to 10 weeks.

Here are a few elite recruits who have already locked in their visits to Death Valley:

Nyckoles Harbor - October 7

The Tigers continue their pursuit for 5-star phenom Nyckoles Harbor. The freak athlete and Top-10 prospect in the 2023 class is quickly making a name for himself as one of the best recruits in the nation. LSU will host Harbor for an official visit the weekend of Oct. 7.

The 6-foot-5, 225-pound edge rusher, who can play both sides of the football as an athlete, is fresh off of a dominant junior season. Harbor tallied 31 tackles for loss, 17 sacks and an incredible 66 quarterback hurries, while also forcing six fumbles and blocking two punts and catching five touchdown passes.

LSU getting an official visit from the gifted athlete is a huge win for this program. A piece of the puzzle in Harbor’s recruitment will be the school's track and field program. With track times including a 20.63 in the 200m and 10.28 in the 100m, Harbor looks to be interested in being a dual sport athlete at the next level.

Javien Toviano - September 10

Toviano, one of the top uncommitted prospects left on the market, has been the latest hashtag trend with LSU’s #Toviano2TheBoot social media push. The high four-star safety has been on campus, but LSU will need to make a big push to land the Texas native who could be trending to Texas A&M.

Look for LSU to come in hot this fall to secure Toviano. A dynamic defensive back who has all the intangibles of continuing the “DBU'' tradition, Kelly and his secondary staff will keep pushing for the Lone Star state prospect.

Toviano will get a taste of the Baton Rouge culture when in town for the LSU-Southern game. With many expecting the atmosphere to be one-of-a-kind, Toviano will see what it truly means to play in Death Valley.

Other prospects set to hit campus this fall:

Tausili Akana (4-star EDGE) - October 7

Ryan Yaites (4-star Safety) - November 5

We’ll update this list as more official visitors set their dates to come to Baton Rouge. A major name on this list is Nyckoles Harbor. For Kelly and defensive line coach Jamar Cain to get the phenom on campus is a major win.