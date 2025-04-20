Brian Kelly Comments on Pair of LSU Football Transfer Wideouts to Keep Tabs On
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers continue working through a critical offseason in Baton Rouge with Spring Camp now in the rearview mirror.
After an important stretch for the new-look roster, the Bayou Bengals are beginning to hit their stride with summer workouts up next for the program.
One position group continues standing out from the rest offensively following 15-plus days of practice: The wide receiver room.
Headlined by returning pieces Chris Hilton, Aaron Anderson, Zavion Thomas and Kyle Parker, among others, it's a talented receiving corps for Garrett Nussmeier.
But the coaching staff went out and added a trio of wideouts via the NCAA Transfer Portal during the winter window to bolster the room once more.
Nic Anderson [Oklahoma], Barion Brown [Kentucky] and Destyn Hilll [Florida State] have made their way to Baton Rouge to add to the talented wideout room.
Kelly commented on a pair of receivers that continue looking to carve out a role this offseason.
Nic Anderson: Oklahoma
Oklahoma transfer Nic Anderson is poised to take a big-time role for the Tigers in 2025 after the program reeled in his services.
"I think he was a little slowed by an injury that was lingering. We just wanted to be patient with him," Kelly said during Spring Camp. "Nic's a smart kid. He knows his body. He's not a guy that you have to push and say, 'Hey, you know, get out there.'
"When he's ready, he's going to go compete. I think he just has a maturity about him that you don't have to worry about…And as he's gotten healthy, you can see the kind of presence that he has."
Anderson's physical traits stick out most when on the field. The 6-foot-4, 210-pounder has the tools to shine with the Tigers, and with Garrett Nussmeier ready to utilize him as a vertical threat, it's a promising piece to the receiver room.
"He's big, he's physical, he's athletic. I'm excited about him," Kelly said. "I think he's going to be a guy that's going to win some key one-on-one matchups for us with his physicality.
"In particular some of those one-on-one key third-down matchups that you need. So it's nice to see him grounding into form as we get late here into spring practice."
Destyn Hill: Florida State
Florida State transfer Destyn Hill has had a unique path to this point, but the talent is undeniable, even coming off of an injury.
"I think first of all we're well aware of him. In particular, Coach Wilson was well aware of him in terms of what he accomplished at Edna Karr. I remember him. I remember I came in, and we really didn't have enough time to get into the recruiting process," Kelly said last month.
"We were kind of late with him. This was always something that I felt like if he was interested in transferring, we were going to be receptive. So, that was able to come to fruition. We've had great success with Brice Brown's players from Edna Karr.
"Adding another quality player to that position that's from the state of Louisiana, that didn't seem to be a hard one for me to solve. Now, as it relates to the depth in the room, I think what's important to understand is each one of them brings something different to the table.
"He's got good size, and he's got physicality. I think he's got to continue to use that as he continues to learn the offense. Once he's comfortable within the offensive structure, he's got the skills to be a very productive SEC player. But he is physical, can help us in that perspective. Again, another guy that's coming off of a knee injury that I think is only going to be better."
Hill has received a majority of his Spring Camp run with the second-team wide receivers alongside Brown and Kyle Parker, but it's evident the program is intrigued at what he can provide the Tigers moving forward.
LSU will now shift focus towards summer workouts in June with all eyes on the program in Baton Rouge ahead of a pivotal 2025 season.
