Brian Kelly Details Kayshon Boutte's Role Going Forward, Building Trust

It’s no secret Kayshon Boutte hasn’t quite had the junior season many expected from him coming into 2022. The All-American wide receiver has received limited targets so far, but it isn’t a lost season by any means. It can all come together rather quickly for the dynamic wideout.

With only 11 receptions for 97 yards and zero touchdowns through five games, he still remains the focal point of opposing teams’ scouting reports, getting double teamed on most snaps. As a result of him receiving so much attention, other players on this LSU squad have thrived and it’s been proven true.

READ MORE: LSU's BJ Ojulari Named SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week

For Boutte, head coach Brian Kelly believes his time is coming. This team continues looking to find ways to get the ball in their lethal playmakers hands, but it remains a work in progress.

Whether it be getting on the same page as Jayden Daniels or lining him up in other spots, this program is determined to get Boutte his touches.

“Part of this is building trust with a new quarterback,” Kelly said on Monday. “Obviously we are trying to get him the football. He’s getting a lot of double coverage. We’re still winning, he’s happy that we’re winning… At the end of the day he’s going to continue to play this game at the next level. His numbers won’t dictate where he gets drafted.”

Boutte’s first two seasons in Baton Rouge were stellar to say the least. His ability to break the defense down at the line paired with his physicality when the ball in the air is what makes him one of the most complete wide receivers in the country.

Clearly 2022 hasn’t gone as planned, but five games doesn’t tell the story. It’s about the full body of work and Coach Kelly harped on that on Monday.

READ MORE: Three Observations From LSU's Victory Over Auburn

“When you turn on the film, and he’s running full speed, and he’s beating guys and the ball didn’t come to him for some reason, that’s out of his control. What Kayshon continues to do each week is he controls what he can control.”

“He does that in practice and does that in games, and he was happy we won the football game. Would he like the ball more? Absolutely. Would I like to get it to him more? Absolutely. But he's handled himself the right way, and he continues to work for this team.”

READ MORE: LSU Cracks Top Top 25 Poll After Auburn Win

LSU’s offensive approach has been conservative through five games. Rather than take a home run shot or show any signs of risk, they’ve elected to throw short and intermediate routes while adding in the run game.

Going forward, Brian Kelly wants to see his quarterback thread the needle a little more in order to get this offense clicking earlier.

“We’re way too conservative right now,” Kelly said. “I don’t want to throw interceptions or turn the ball over. We haven’t thrown any. That’s not necessarily a bad thing, but if you’re looking to be aggressive, you’re going to throw an interception because somebody made a great play. You trust that you’re going to throw it in there and we need Jayden [Daniels] to be a little more on that edge and be a little more aggressive.”

The Tigers will continue to look for Boutte as the season goes on. By no means is this a lost season for the All-American wide receiver, but as this offense becomes more aggressive, it should result in more success for Boutte.