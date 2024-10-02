Brian Kelly Discusses the Growth of Freshmen Dominick McKinley and Ahmad Breaux
Brian Kelly and the LSU coaching staff signed the top three defensive linemen in Louisiana after Dominick McKinley, Gabriel Reliford and Ahmad Breaux put pen to paper before making their way to Baton Rouge.
The Bayou State stars elected to stay in-state and are now making noise for the Tigers as they work through their first season with the program.
Over the first few weeks, it's been Ahmad Breaux who has burst on the scene at a rapid pace as he earns starting snaps for the program.
Kelly and Co. have praised the young defensive tackle duo of McKinley and Breaux as they navigate the ins and outs of year one of college football in the SEC.
On Tuesday, Kelly provided a deeper dive into the Louisiana natives and what's next as conference play inches closer:
Dominick McKinley: Five-Star Freshman
LSU freshman defensive tackle Dominick McKinley has been battling a turf toe injury over the last few weeks that has stunted his growth, but as he gets healthy again, the coaching staff has been salivating over the potential he attains.
With freakish size at 6-foot-6, 315 pounds, McKinley is a player with no ceiling if all hits correctly over the next few years.
"Dominick is coming on and making progress each and every week in terms of what he is able to do," Kelly said on Tuesday. "He's going to be a really good football player. He's got some work to do, but I like the progress he's making."
Over the next few months, it'll about being assignment correct, continuing to build up his body and remain healthy down the stretch with the program likely falling back on the former five-star prospect to take meaningful snaps during the final few weeks of the regular season.
Ahmad Breaux: Rising Star for the Tigers
LSU defensive tackle Ahmad Breaux has burst on the scene rather quickly for the Bayou Bengals after making the switch from defensive end to defensive tackle during his first offseason in Baton Rouge.
The Louisiana native bulked up over 35 pounds and immediately took strides in the right direction.
Now, he's a product of opportunity with starting defensive tackle Jacobian Guillory set to miss the remainder of the season with a torn Achilles. The season-ending injury has thrust Breaux into the mix where he hasn't blinked.
"Ahmad Breaux has been really good. He is detailed, he's organized in what he is doing every day and he's assignment correct. We ask him to do a specific job and he does it," Kelly said on Tuesday.
Kelly and Co. have been pleasantly surprised with the pair of youngsters as they navigate life in the SEC and new surroundings, but it's certainly been Breaux who's emerged as a player the LSU program can rely on immediately.
More LSU News:
LSU Dishes Out Offer to No. 1 Quarterback in America
What's Next for LSU Without Harold Perkins?
Nick Saban Calls LSU Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier a "Sleeper" Ahead of 2024 Season
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.