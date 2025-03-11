Brian Kelly Hires Former Miami Hurricanes Defensive Staffer to Join LSU Football
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers are expected to hire former Miami Hurricanes defensive analyst Marc St. Felix to the same position in Baton Rouge, according to a report from 247 Sports.
St. Felix, a bright football mind with experience at the Power Four level, will work alongside LSU secondary coach Corey Raymond during the 2025 season with the defensive backs.
Kelly and Co. recently hired former Miami defensive coordinator Lance Guidry to a senior defensive analyst role on the Tigers staff where St. Felix will now reunite with his former colleague.
He has coaching experience at multiple Power Four programs with the Miami Hurricanes and Kansas State Wildcats being the most recent stops.
Now, he's set to reunite with Guidry in Baton Rouge with the chance to work alongside one of the top college football minds in the country in Raymond.
The Familiar Face: Lance Guidry
LSU hired former Miami Hurricanes defensive coordinator Lance Guidry as a senior defensive analyst for the 2025 season last month with the program bringing in a seasoned veteran to the staff.
The Louisiana native, and former McNeese State Cowboys standout, joins defensive coordinator Blake Baker's group as a defensive analyst.
Guidry spent two seasons as the defensive coordinator of the Miami Hurricanes prior to being let go by head coach Mario Cristobal this offseason.
"I want to first thank Coach Guidry for his contributions to the University of Miami," Hurricanes coach Mario Cristobal said. "In a continuous effort to always improve all aspects of our program, I have decided to make a change on defense. We will move forward and make decisions that provide our players, staff and program the best opportunity to win and develop at the highest level."
There was significant growth defensively by Miami during Guidry's stint in Coral Gables after the Hurricanes improved from 376.5 yards and 26.8 points per game in 2022 prior to Guidry’s arrival to 321.6 yards and 22.8 points per contest in his first season at the helm of the defense.
In his second season leading the defense, it was a different story after struggles down the stretch saw Miami's College Football Playoff hopes diminish after allowing over 325 yards per game in 2024 with nearly 26 points per game.
Now, Kelly and Co. add a veteran mind with Power Four experience as the 53-year-old is set to make his return to Louisiana and head to Baton Rouge.
With over two decades of football knowledge as a coach, Guidry is plugged in when it comes to Louisiana with relationships across the Bayou State.
He has coaching experience at McNeese State, Miami (Ohio), Western Kentucky, Southeastern Louisiana, Florida Atlantic, Marshall and most recently Miami.
Brian Kelly's 2025 Staff Update:
The Staff Departures:
- Bo Davis: Defensive Line Coach
- JaCoby Stevens: Recruiting Specialist
- Paul Turner: Offensive Analyst
- Nick Brossette: Director of Alumni Relations and High School Outreach
- Bob Diaco: Senior Defensive Analyst
- Slade Nagle: Tight Ends/Special Teams Coordinator
- Kanan Ray: Offensive Analyst
- Matt Frakes: Assistant Athletic Director of Sports Nutrition
The "Critical Losses": Bo Davis and Senior Defensive Analyst Bob Diaco
Davis... LSU defensive line coach Bo Davis has accepted a job with the New Orleans Saints after one season in Baton Rouge.
It's a significant loss for the program with Davis reconstructing the defensive line room in 2024 while adding elite talent in the trenches via the recruiting trail.
Davis, one of the most respected coaches in college football, departs LSU after bolstering the position group in his lone season.
“His intensity. I think he cares a lot and if you know anything about coach Bo, he’s going to get it out of you one way or another,” former LSU defensive tackle Gio Paez said in 2024.
“When you combine that with a group of individuals who are hungry and hear all this doubt, I think something special is going to come from that.”
Diaco... LSU senior defensive analyst Bob Diaco has accepted a gig on Bill Belichick's North Carolina coaching staff where he will serve the role as linebackers coach.
He worked primarily with the special teams unit in 2024 after carving out an integral role on Kelly's staff in Baton Rouge.
Diaco, the winner of the Broyles Award as the nation’s top assistant coach in 2012, joined the LSU staff in the spring of 2023 as a senior defensive analyst for the Tigers.
He served in that capacity until August when he took over as special teams coordinator and outside linebackers for the remainder of the season.
Diaco returned to his original role with the Tigers in the spring of 2024 and once again holds the title of senior defensive analyst.
Diaco is a former head coach at Connecticut and reunited with LSU head coach Brian Kelly for the fourth time of his coaching career when he joined the Tiger coaching staff in the spring of 2023.
The LSU Coaching Staff:
- Head Coach: Brian Kelly
- Co-Offensive Coordinators: Joe Sloan and Cortez Hankton
- Defensive Coordinator: Blake Baker
- Quarterbacks Coach: Joe Sloan
- Running Backs Coach: Frank Wilson
- Wide Receivers Coach: Cortez Hankton
- Tight Ends Coach: Alex Atkins
- Offensive Line Coach: Brad Davis
- Defensive Line Coach: Kyle Williams
- Edge Rushers Coach: Kevin Peoples
- Secondary Coach: Corey Raymond
- Safeties Coach: Jake Olsen
- Defensive Analyst: Lance Guidry
More LSU News:
LSU Adds Commitments From Seven Top-100 Transfers in the Portal
LSU Dishes Out Offer to No. 1 Quarterback in America
Nick Saban Calls LSU Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier a "Sleeper" Ahead of 2024 Season
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.