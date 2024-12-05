Brian Kelly Labels Coveted Offensive Line Signee an "Instant Impact" Player
Brian Kelly and the LSU football staff wrapped up an impressive National Signing Day on Wednesday with 23 members of the 2025 class putting pen to paper.
The Tigers reeled in commitments from a number of the top players in America, but Kelly labeled one specific signee as a player he's keeping an eye on in year one: Carius Curne.
The No. 1 prospect out of Arkansas made things official with the LSU Tigers on Wednesday after remaining committed to the program since June.
Curne, the No. 3 rated interior offensive lineman in the country, provides LSU with a player that can step in the mix immediately to improve the rushing attack.
"Carius is one of the stronger offensive tackles I have recruited in some time. He absolutely dominates his opponents. He is physically ready to play in the SEC right now," Kelly said on Wednesday.
Curne is one of the most unique offensive line prospects in the country. He's nimble and quick on his feet for a guy in the trenches with tremendous athleticism.
On3 Sports' Scouting Report: "Carius Curne's high school coach isn't afraid to call his shot. 'He is a top-10 NFL pick, if he realizes his potential, and he can do that at any of the schools he chooses,' Marion (Arkansas) High coach Lance Clark told Best of Arkansas Sports.
"The praise means a lot, especially since Curne didn't play football until the ninth grade and Clark said Curne was 'raw' even as a sophomore. 'He's long, so athletic,' Clark told Arkansas Online. 'I think he's a stud. I think he's going to be dominate. He's as good of an offensive lineman that I've seen since I've been coaching.'
"Benton coach Brad Davis said he has seen enough of Curne to know he's a difference-maker. 'He is big athletic guy that can play offensive line or defensive line, didn't play as much defensive line against us but you can tell he is very athletic and can move,' Harris said. 'As an O-lineman, if he got his hands on our defensive line guys, they were in trouble. He was really physical, and he would stay attached until the whistle blew.'"
Now, the 6-foot-4, 320-pounder out of Arkansas will make his way to Baton Rouge with an opportunity to make an immediate impact.
Kelly believes Curne can step in on day one and compete for a starting role, but the high four-star prospect believes it as well.
"I'm just ready to get to work in Baton Rouge," Curne told LSU Tigers On SI. "I love [offensive line coach] Brad Davis and the way he recruited me."
Curne is one of four offensive line signees LSU saw put pen to paper on Wednesday with five-star Solomon Thomas, four-star Tyler Miller, and three-star Brett Bordelon all signing with the Tigers.
It's an impressive haul for Davis and Co. after a rough season in the trenches, and with Will Campbell off to the 2025 NFL Draft, it was imperative LSU bolstered the depth up front.
