Brian Kelly Provides a Status Update on LSU Football Running Back Caden Durham

#LSU RB Caden Durham has unlocked the rushing attack for the Bayou Bengals.



The freshman phenom is taking over in Year 1 with the offense clicking on all cylinders.



Saturday Night:

- 21 carries

- 101 yards

- 3 TDs



The 2024 Season: 62 carries, 382 yards + 6 TDs



Taking over. pic.twitter.com/NEY8MwM1Au