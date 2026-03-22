Ex-Notre Dame Fighting Irish Commit Raves About Major Visit With LSU Football

Mobile (Ala.) Williamson four-star linebacker Ellis McGaskin remains a priority target for Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers with the coaching staff bringing him in on an unofficial visit to Baton Rouge on Saturday.

McGaskin, a Top-25 linebacker in America, is back on the market after reopening his recruitment in January following the decision to decommit from Marcus Freeman and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

The 5-foot-11, 210-pounder has earned scholarships from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Georgia Bulldogs, Florida State Seminoles and Auburn Tigers, among several others, across his illustrious prep career. with programs pushing.

McGaskin's freshman season in 2023 put his name on the map where he logged 142 tackles with 13 stops for loss and two forced fumbles where he earned All-State honors as a youngster at the varsity level.

Fast forward to his sophomore campaign and it was much of the same where he once again surpassed the century mark with 130 total tackles- including 21 tackles for loss - four sacks and three forced fumbles.

Courtesy of Ellis McGaskin via X.

Now, evaluators are salivating at the potential he attains at the next level after cruising to four-star status and a Top-25 rated linebacker in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle.

“He diagnoses plays so fast that it allows him to play faster,” McGaskin's defensive coordinator recently told Rivals last year. “He’s amazing to watch sometimes. He’s got a quick first step, so as soon as he sees the hole open up, it’s a tackle for loss every time.

"There are plays where he body slams kids sometimes. He’s getting there so fast. Athletically, his quick trigger and how fast he diagnoses plays are what make him such an elite-level linebacker.”

Now, the LSU Tigers are turning up the heat for McGaskin with the program getting him in town on Saturday for Junior Day in Baton Rouge.

Kiffin and Co. will host the Alabama native during a major recruiting weekend in Baton Rouge from June 19-21 with multiple priority targets set to be in town on multi-day stays.

The Bayou Bengals have a foot on the gas for the highly productive defender that has continued ascending across his prep career with a weekend trip now in the rearview mirror.

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