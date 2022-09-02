Brian Kelly Provides Final Updates Ahead of Florida State Matchup

Brian Kelly provided his final press conference ahead of the Tigers’ matchup against the Florida State Seminoles. The LSU decision-maker hit on a few key questions surrounding this program as we get closer and closer to Sunday’s season opener.

There remains uncertainty surrounding the tight end position group for the Tigers. Coach Kelly has notoriously used versatility at that position extremely well in his offensive schemes, but he detailed Thursday evening his overall plans with that position group.

Here’s what Kelly had to say as game day vastly approaches:

Cornerback Rotation

It’s been the main question throughout much of fall camp: What’s the deal with the cornerbacks? A position group that many were concerned about heading into the summer quickly became one with tremendous depth, but how will rotations look? How will each of their skill sets be utilized?

Kelly hit on the cornerback rotation in depth Thursday evening.

“Jarrick [Bernard-Converse] is going to be to the field. He plays really smart and is savvy to the field,” Kelly said. “He can handle multiple receivers and he has a really good sense of field awareness. Colby [Richardson] is going to be boundary. Mekhi [Garner] can play both sides, so he’s going to be our wing guy and Sevyn [Banks] can play both as well. It’s going to be about keeping them fresh and seeing who plays well. The most experienced [corner] we have is Jarrick and the others we’ll keep in a good rotation.”

The rotations will be key for the first few games of the season as this squad figures out who gels best together in an in-game situation. Kelly added a few more tidbits on his cornerbacks on Thursday.

Tight End’s Fitting Into Offensive Scheme

If there is one player Coach Kelly has praised during fall camp, it’s true freshman tight end Mason Taylor. Kelly has raved about the first year Tiger and the impact he can have on this LSU team, even comparing him to SEC Freshman of the Year Brock Bowers, who played a pivotal role in Georgia’s title run a season ago.

“I was not impressed with where we were when I got here, but I feel really good about where we are right now and Mason Taylor has done a good job of making me feel that way,” Kelly said of his tight ends.

It’s clear Kelly has used his tight ends in his offensive scheme in the past, and he’ll look to do the same in 2022, but it won’t be to the extent he has over the years. Kelly harped on the tight end position and how he plans to utilize them in their scheme this season.

Preparation for Florida State/First Game Jitters

This program feels they are more than prepared for Sunday’s contest against Florida State. Not overlooking their opponent, they understand the task at hand, but feel their preparation has been sufficient.

Kelly spoke on how both programs are looking to flip the script after a few down years, hinting that there is extra motivation from the two of them, but added his preparation process ahead of the season.

The Tigers enter the weekend putting the final touches on their game plan. With the defense looking to live up to the hype while the offense has the opportunity to get the ball in their playmakers hands to see success, LSU looks to get their 2022 season started in a big way Sunday in the Caesars SuperDome.