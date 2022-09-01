Three LSU Players to Watch Against Florida State

The Tigers enter Sunday with a chip on their shoulders. After back-to-back subpar seasons, this program is destined to improve in all facets of the game under head coach Brian Kelly, and it starts with the buy-in from his players.



This LSU team attains a number of gifted athletes, and it’ll be a team effort, but there are a few guys who must have a standout game Sunday for the Tigers to get the job done.

Here’s three Tigers to watch Sunday:

Malik Nabers - Wide Receiver/Return Specialist

Nabers looks to insert himself as WR2 after a stellar fall camp. Looking to carry over his success into the season, he has the opportunity to shine bright for an LSU group that has a number of weapons on the outside.

The gifted wideout is prepared to do more than be a lethal pass catcher this fall. He’s also prepared to be LSU’s starting kick returner. Nabers won the job as both kick returner and punt returner during camp, putting his athleticism and quick, twitchy movements on full display.

“I think we feel pretty good with Malik Nabers as our returner. We feel like he’s got the ability to change the game,” Kelly said. “When you have a guy back there like Malik, you get a buy-in from everybody in terms of your kickoff return team, your punt return team. They see the talent with a guy like that.”

But Kelly has been extremely complimentary of Nabers and what he brings to this team, speaking of him during fall camp.

Maason Smith - Defensive Line

Smith has asserted himself as one of the most dominant threats on this side of the football. Showing flashes of what he is capable of during his freshman campaign, the freakish athlete is prepared to put it all together in Year 2.

His partner in crime up front, senior defensive end Ali Gaye, has spoken highly of Smith and what he’s capable of this season.

“A lot of growth and one thing about Maason is he’s always locked in,” Gaye said. “It doesn’t matter what it is, he’s gonna do him. That’s one thing, he’s consistent, gonna do his job and he’s very talented. I like his mindset, I like his approach to practices and even in games.”

Colby Richardson - Cornerback

The McNeese State transfer has seemingly made a meteoric rise up the depth chart of this LSU squad. Following Coach Frank Wilson from Lake Charles to Baton Rouge, Richardson has been a highlight through all of fall camp.

The 24-year-old graduate transfer has taken a majority of first team reps with the cornerbacks and hasn’t looked back. Head coach Brian Kelly has spoken highly of Richardson and the growth he has made, able to step in right away and make an impact.

“[Colby Richardson] coming in and really showing himself from McNeese State as somebody that can compete for us right away,” Kelly said last week.

Final Thoughts

Look for these three guys to assert their dominance Sunday and be the X-factor in LSU’s success. The trio of Tigers have really shown out during fall camp, specifically Richardson who came out with something to prove.

As LSU transitions to their new chapter of football, it’s imperative they get the best out of their star players. For this program to dominate against a Florida State team, who is also adjusting to their new era, Nabers, Richardson and Smith will need to be on their A-game.