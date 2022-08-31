LSU Football: Tigers Announce 2022 Team Captains

Head coach Brian Kelly and the Tigers have released their captains for this season. Headlined by All-America candidate BJ Ojulari, he’ll be accompanied by Mike Jones Jr. and Ali Gaye.

It’s no surprise LSU has all their captains on the defensive side of the ball. With Ojulari and Gaye taking control of the front four and Jones Jr. handling the second level, defensive coordinator Matt House has an embarrassment of riches to work with.

Ojulari has really asserted himself as a prominent figure for the Tigers both on and off the field. Earning the honor of wearing the No. 18 jersey, he continues to rack up preseason awards.

“The No. 18 is the player who brings all those traits of someone who leads in an extraordinary manner,” head coach Brian Kelly said. “The attention to detail, great focus, represents the program in a positive way in the classroom, in the community and on the field.

“His teammates, coaches and the entire staff believe BJ Ojulari embodies what the number 18 represents. He carries our traits of excellence every day on and off the field.”

Related: BJ Ojulari Ready to Lead This Program, Rock No. 18 in Style

LSU will have their fair share of weapons controlling this entire defense, but the junior defensive end with certainly be the focal point of what this unit does. Ojulari burst onto the scene in his sophomore campaign, looking to put it all together in Year 3.

For Jones Jr., the elite linebacker has looked the part throughout camp, giving much of his success to House and what he’s done to allow him to hit that next level in his game.

Jones has spoken highly of his new position coach and the standard he holds his players to both on and off the field.

“Coach House is a very demanding coach, but we’ve all stepped up to the challenge and we push each other to be great,” Jones said at SEC Media Day. “He’s high tempo and puts the pressure on you. I talk to him or draw up stuff and he makes me do everything with tempo. It makes all of us better. I’m prepared for it all."

Related: Mike Jones Jr. Ready to Elevate Game, Lead Linebackers

"I'm not going to let my guys down," Jones Jr. said upon being named a captain.

Senior defensive end Ali Gaye is poised for one of those years. Returning to Death Valley with something to prove, he’s really hit his stride.

“I feel good. Everyday I go out there and try to do something to get better,” Gaye said during fall camp.. “Watching film has really shown me there’s never a stopping point. You’ve always gotta get better at something everyday and I hold myself to that.”

Related: Ali Gaye Adapting to Leadership Role, Leading Defense

The trio of defensive superstars will look to lead this program both on and off the field as this program flips the script to a new era of LSU football.