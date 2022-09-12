Brian Kelly Provides Injury Update, Details Status of BJ Ojulari

Brian Kelly addressed the media Monday afternoon following LSU’s victory over Southern. With a few players missing Saturday night in Tiger Stadium, Kelly provided an injury update as this program transitions to SEC play with their first matchup coming against Mississippi State.

LSU has been without Ohio State transfer Sevyn Banks for the first two games with his absence even dipping into most of fall camp as well. Another injury concern has been with starting defensive end BJ Ojulari.

Kelly spoke on the injuries LSU is nursing heading into game week preparation:

BJ Ojulari - Defensive End

Ojulari went down early against Florida State in the Tigers’ season opener on Sept. 4. Nursing a knee injury, Kelly and his coaching staff elected to sideline Ojulari for their contest against Southern over the weekend.

As this program transitions to SEC play, it will be imperative the Tigers have Ojulari on the field, especially with Maason Smith out for the season with a torn ACL suffered on the first drive of the season opener.

READ MORE: An Early Look at LSU's Matchup Against Mississippi State

When asked of Ojulari’s status, Kelly is expecting the team captain to suit up.

"We expect him to be available based upon my conversations with my doctors yesterday," Kelly said.

Sevyn Banks - Cornerback

The Tigers have been without Banks for their first two games of the season as he continues nursing a minor injury. Kelly spoke on Banks’ status ahead of the Mississippi State matchup, stating he is close to being ready.

The Ohio State transfer wanted to play in the season opener, as well as the Southern matchup, but this program felt it was best for him to continue rehabbing in order to reach 100%. Now, it's all hands on deck. The expectation is that he is going to be dressed out for Saturday.

READ MORE: Former LSU Kicker Cade York Dazzles in NFL Debut

To add another defensive back of Banks’ caliber against a Mississippi State offense that prides themselves on their air raid passing game, depth will be a major necessity come Saturday. Look for Banks to work his way back into the rotation with an official update regarding his status to come Wednesday or Thursday.

John Emery - Running Back

Though Emery hasn’t been injured, his absence has certainly affected this LSU rushing attack. Serving his two-game suspension, the former 5-star running back will be back in the rotation for the Tigers this Saturday in Death Valley.

It’s been a long time coming for the senior back, who has now been suspended for 15 games, not touching the field since 2020. Coach Kelly is extremely pleased to have him back for this squad as they transition to conference play.

READ MORE: LSU RB John Emery Addresses Suspension

"I'm excited for him. It's been a long run. He has worked hard to get to this position,” Kelly said on Monday.