LSU put together a complete performance in their victory over Ole Miss on Saturday. With Jayden Daniels propelling the offense to new heights while defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo dominated the trenches, it was a masterclass performance from this squad.

Their dominance paid off, pulling off a victory over a Top 10 SEC West foe, while also seeing a trio of Tigers earn SEC Player of the Week honors headlined by Jayden Daniels.

A look into the honors:

Jayden Daniels - SEC Offensive Player of the Week

Daniels ended the night going 21-of-28 for 248 yards and two touchdowns, adding 121 yards and three scores on the ground. The growth the LSU signal-caller has made is remarkable.

On Saturday, Daniels proved he deserves to be in the conversation as one of the top quarterbacks in the SEC. With five total touchdowns, getting it done both through the air and on the ground, he’s doing it all.

“If we give him time, he’s the best quarterback in the country,” freshman offensive lineman Will Campbell said after the game.

Harold Perkins - SEC Freshman of the Week

For Perkins, there isn’t much that needs to be said. He’s a man-child who propels this LSU defense to new heights when on the field.

Though he didn’t start Saturday night, he made an instant impact when he touched the field in the second quarter, and even Ole Miss Head Coach Lane Kiffin had something to say about it.

“They started playing No. 40 [Harold Perkins]… He isn’t like anyone else out there,” Kiffin said following Saturday night’s contest.

The freshman sensation continues to evolve before our very eyes, seemingly making an impact on every play. The ability to lineup all over the field is what makes him so valuable, ultimately becoming one of the most college-ready freshmen in the country

Mekhi Wingo - SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week

Wingo has been having an under-the-radar season. Though one cannot replace Maason Smith, who went out with an ACL injury in the season opener, Wingo has done a great job filling the void. Saturday night, he finished with seven total tackles, four solo tackles, 1.5 sacks and 1.5 tackles for loss.

“If you feel you are who you are then you can go anywhere in the country and be you,” Wingo said of his decision to transfer to LSU earlier this year.. “So it really wasn’t ‘oh they have these guys.’ No, I wanna go play with these guys and try to win a national championship.”

His work ethic and dedication to the weight room have had the LSU coaches raving about the youngster who has all the tools to be up next for this program sooner rather than later.