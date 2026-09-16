LSU's Princewill Umanmielen Is Dialed In Ahead of Return to Oxford vs. Ole Miss

The LSU Tigers and Ole Miss Rebels will take center stage on Saturday night. This highly anticipated matchup between top-10 teams features star-level talent on both sides.

However, Lane Kiffin's return to Oxford headlines this game. It's no secret that Kiffin's sudden departure to LSU left Ole Miss fans feeling irate. The Rebels were preparing for a College Football Playoff run and had to pivot quickly.

Ole Miss fans will voice their displeasure toward Kiffin on Saturday night, but he isn't the only former Rebel returning to Mississippi.

A Reunion for Princewill Umanmielen

Mississippi Rebels linebacker Princewill Umanmielen. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Princewill Umanmielen will return to Ole Miss after spending one season with the program. He recorded nine sacks and 45 tackles last year. He was brief about his reunion with the Rebels.

"It's another game. Something to look forward to; it's a blessing to be able to play the game I love," Umanmielen said. "Yeah just another week. I look forward to it."

Umanmielen didn't give in to the behind-the-scenes drama. He seems laser-focused on execution, but he spoke about seeing his former teammates.

"Of course, there is excitement seeing those guys," Umanmielen said. "But it's another week, and they're on the opposing side, so no friends on the field."

Umanmielen is off to a terrific start to his LSU career. He's recorded five sacks through the first two games and has been the premier pass rusher the Tigers wanted. Umanmielen and former Ole Miss linebacker TJ Dottery have offered tips to the offense and defense ahead of this week.

"We got a 1-2, knowing that we've been over there, so we know a couple of guys there now," Umanmielen said. "We're giving out tips and giving out what could be helpful for the offense and the defense."

Umanmielen is also dealing with off-the-field issues ahead of this game. On Tuesday, he was served with court papers by Ole Miss right outside LSU's football facility. The papers relate to the Rebels' breach-of-contract lawsuit against Umanmielen.

The timing of this serve is awfully coincidental. LSU and Umanmielen were aware that it was coming, but the timing was unclear.

Regardless, Umanmielen will pivot his focus to Saturday's game. He could play a critical role in this game's outcome. If he can consistently pressure Trinidad Chambliss, that would be a massive advantage for LSU.

This isn't a friendly homecoming for anyone involved. Tensions will be high, but soon enough, the players can do the talking on the field.

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