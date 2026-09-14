Lane Kiffin Makes Thoughts On LSU Facing Trinidad Chambliss Clear

It's a massive week for LSU football. One of the biggest matchups of the season will take place in just a few days, with the Tigers traveling to Oxford to face the Ole Miss Rebels.

The Week 3 game, now ranked as a Top-10 matchup, will be Lane Kiffin's anticipated return back to the former program he left less than a year ago.

It's not just about going back to a stadium he used to coach in, but facing coaches he used to work with and players he used to coach. Big-time players who could make a major impact for his new SEC team.

Including Rebels' quarterback Trinidad Chambliss, who Kiffin commented on during Monday's Ole Miss preview press conference.

The Well-Known Player

Sep 27, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) scrambles out of the pocket during the first quarter against the LSU Tigers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Facing up against a former player of his, Kiffin knows the quarterback inside and out. He was able to coach him all last season and offseason, which is longer than he's had with new quarterback Sam Leavitt at LSU.

His first year getting coached by Kiffin was his first season at Ole Miss and at that level in his career. But he's still an experienced quarterback, which his former coach recognizes.

"Here's the best-playing quarterback in the country last year, when you look at how hot he was. You could say, well, he's not that experienced because it was his first year starting there, but he had already won a national championship..... and then he took a team to the Final Four," said Kiffin.

Kiffin mentioned that facing up to the impressive quarterback will be a big challenge for the defense, a unit that has been dominating over opposing offenses, with 11 sacks across two games and limiting opponents to only 24 points across both matchups.

But Kiffin knows that Chambliss and his offense will be a challenge for the defense, with the experinced quarterback making little to no mistakes at his age and ability.

"You're gonna have to play really well for a long period of time against him," said Kiffin.

This won't be the usual test of endurance. The environment in Oxford could either make or break the defense's production, even when they can play well all four quarters.

The Maturity Factor

Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss testifies during the hearing in his lawsuit against the NCAA at Calhoun County Courthouse in Pittsboro, Miss., on Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026. Chambliss is looking for a temporary injunction and a permanent injunction against the NCAA for one more year of eligibility. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Chambliss is one of the oldest starters in the modern world of college football, after a Mississippi State Judge granted him a fifth year of eligibility after the 2025 season ended.

Now, Chambliss is a 24-year-old quarterback, with 18-year-old freshman Deuce Geralds coming at him on the defensive line this weekend for a major age gap in the matchup.

This adds to his maturity as a player, which, once again, Kiffin recognizes.

"Trinidad would be 24 years old now, playing college football. That's the same as Drake Maye and Caleb Williams ... he's got a lot of maturity in age and a lot of plays in big-time games," said Kiffin.

And his plays in big-time games will continue this weekend against LSU, being able to dominate over a head coach who helped give him his name in college football.

The Hidden Advantage

Jul 22, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Ole Miss Rebels head coach Pete Golding speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For Kiffin, knowing Chambliss as a player, coaching him up to the level he's at now is not a full advantage for LSU heading into the weekend.

Kiffin spent six seasons with the Rebels. That's six seasons of the coaching staff, who didn't join in on the short flight to Baton Rouge to get to know everything that Kiffin likes and dislikes. Which is all of a sudden useful.

"It benefits them more than us in the coaching way because Pete (Golding) sat there and heard, for the years we were together, and heard me say what we don't like to play against," said Kiffin.

It's a very unique situation, with Kiffin, his staff, and some players going up against a team they were a part of less than 12 months ago. Leaves a lot of high expectations, as well as a lot of familiarity that can be used to each program's advantage.

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