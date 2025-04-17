Could Lee Corso's Final College GameDay Appearance be at LSU Football vs. Clemson?
ESPN announced on Thursday that iconic college football figure Lee Corso will officially retire from "College GameDay" on Aug. 30 in Week 1 of the 2025 season.
After nearly 40 years headlining the show, Corso will put on the headgear one final time with the location yet to be determined.
“My family and I will be forever indebted for the opportunity to be part of ESPN and College GameDay for nearly 40 years,” Corso, 90, said in a news release. “I have a treasure of many friends, fond memories and some unusual experiences to take with me into retirement.”
Following the news, Corso's longtime co-host, Kirk Herbstreit took to social media to post a heartfelt messsage.
Herbstreit, time and time again, has showcased his appreciation and love for Corso during their run on "College GameDay" on ESPN.
“Coach, this is Kirk, just wanted to say I love you,” Herbstreit said. “I thank you for so many lessons you taught me. Almost 30 years together. I have enjoyed sitting next to you, watching you do your thing. So much fun. We’ve had so many great moments on the show, off the show. This is a celebration for everything that you did for the sport, for College GameDay. You’re an icon.
“You’re a once-in-a-lifetime person, once-in-a-lifetime broadcaster. It’s been a special time for all of us as college football fans to watch you do your thing and celebrate this sport every Saturday in the fall. And having a chance to be sitting where I sat since 1996 and to look over and watch you, whether it was the headgear or saying something that nobody else would say, you’re brilliant.”
Corso joined ESPN in 1987 as where he came on as an analyst for its new “College GameDay” show. From there, the show began traveling weekly to the site of a selected game in 1993.
The iconic college football figure has been a staple for the show ever since.
“ESPN has been exceptionally generous to me, especially these past few years,” Corso said. “They accommodated me and supported me, as did my colleagues in the early days of ‘College GameDay.’
"Special thanks to Kirk Herbstreit for his friendship and encouragement. And lest I forget, the fans…truly a blessing to share this with them. ESPN gave me this wonderful opportunity and provided me the support to ensure success. I am genuinely grateful.”
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers open the 2025 season at Clemson on Aug. 30 in what will likely be a Top-10 matchup to kickoff the year.
It's a viable option for ESPN's College GameDay in what will be Corso's final time putting on the headgear. Will LSU and Clemson get Corso's last time?
The Aug. 30 slate also features the reigning National Champion Ohio State Buckeyes hosting Arch Manning and the Texas Longhorns along with the Alabama Crimsoin Tide visiting Corso’s alma mater, Florida State.
