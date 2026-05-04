LSU DL Lamar Brown Sends Recruiting Pitch to Top Recruit in the 2027 Cycle

The LSU Tigers have been heating up on the recruiting trail, and getting back to their roots of landing some of the top talent around the country to play in the purple and gold.

The newest addition, Ahmad Huson, a five-star tight end who gave head coach Lane Kiffin a noticeable bump in the ranking of his first recruiting class since taking over at the helm, could be just the start of even more additions as well.

Now attention turns to the recruitment of Easton Royal, a top target for the Tigers, and a Louisiana native. The effort to get him on campus isn't just from the coaching staff, either, as current defensive lineman Lamar Brown gave him a recruiting pitch on social media as well.

What Will it Take to Land Royal?

LSU tigers head coach Lane Kiffin and recruiting target Easton Royal | Courtesy of Easton Royal via X.

The Tigers are long removed from their dominance of college football and the fear they instilled in opponents as they aimed to prove they are one of the top programs in the country. With Kiffin at the helm now, they are looking to reestablish that, and that begins with landing a top recruiting class to keep rosters reloaded with some of the top prospects in the country.

Royal fits that mold exactly. Listed as the No. 1-ranked receiver in the country, he's also widely viewed as one of the top players in the country, using his 5-foot-11, 200-pound frame to be a problem to opposing offenses. More importantly, though, he is a Louisiana native, hailing from New Orleans, making him a bigger target for the Tigers as they look to keep top talent home.

That's why Brown felt the need to send the message to Royal, as he was the No. 1-ranked recruit in the entire country last year, and an Erwinville, Louisiana native.

"What you waiting on? [Easton Royal], best in the boot, stays in the boot"

What you waiting on? @easton_3k

Best In The Boot Stays In The BOOT!🐯 — Lamar Brown (@lamar1brown) May 3, 2026

For Brown, despite already being on campus, he still understands how recruiting works and how important it is for the Tigers to retain their state's talent. Royal has been the focus of an intense recruiting race, as he remains committed to the Texas Longhorns, but Kiffin and the players on his roster are still making a push to keep the No. 1 recruit from Louisiana home.

Royal has remained loyal to the Longhorns in his faith, but he has also been in Baton Rouge for a few visits. With plenty of time still to go in the cycle, the Tigers could be in play, but landing him still won't be easy.

Sign up to our free newsletterand follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.