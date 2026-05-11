The 1 Big Difference in Recruiting From Ole Miss to LSU That Lane Kiffin Faced

It could be argued that Lane Kiffin did a better job at Ole Miss from 2020 to 2025 than any other coach in that program's history since Johnny Vaught from 1947 to 1970 and 1973.

Over that time, Vaught won 74.5 percent of his games.

Kiffin left Ole Miss for LSU as the program's second-best all-time winning percentage (among coaches who coached for more than one season), winning 74.3 percent of his games in Oxford. In that time, he won three bowl games and got Ole Miss to the College Football Playoff before his exit.

That means that in the modern era, no coach that took the field in Oxford was more success than Kiffin.

However, despite all that success, Kiffin appears to have been held back by one major factor during his time with the Rebels: The city of Oxford and Ole Miss itself.

Kiffin claims Oxford was a road block in recruiting

LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin speaks at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

During a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Kiffin claimed that the diversity of Oxford and the Ole Miss campus was a major roadblock for his recruiting efforts, whereas the polar opposite has been true for Baton Rouge and the LSU campus.

“‘Hey, coach, we really like you. But my grandparents aren’t letting me move to Oxford, Mississippi,’" Kiffin told Vanity Fair. "That doesn’t come up when you say Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Parents were sitting here this weekend saying the campus’s diversity feels so great: ‘It feels like there’s no segregation. And we want that for our kid because that’s the real world.’”

Kiffin, of course, was not trying to take a shot at Ole Miss or Oxford itself.

Rather, he was simply pointing out the factual differences between the two places and how it is helping him in recruiting talent to LSU thus far.

“I just hope [my comment] comes across respectful to Ole Miss," Kiffin later clarified. "There are some things that I’m saying that are factual, they’re not shots.”

In terms of recruiting, the truth seems to be in the pudding. Kiffin was able to close out the 2026 cycle with LSU by landing the No. 1 overall class, holding on to top talents like Lamar Brown, Deuce Geralds, and Richard Anderson.

He closed out the best transfer portal class in the country, bringing in 40 new players, and has gotten off to a really good start thus far in the 2027 cycle as well, holding a top-10 class with two five-star and three four-star commits.

Obviously, there are other major factors that go into the recruiting advantages for LSU over Ole Miss. Tradition, prestige, development, NFL history, NIL, resources, exposure, etc.

All of those reasons probably play as much or more of a factor as to why LSU typically finishes with a top-10 class, while the Rebels usually clock in somewhere in the 20s in the national rankings.

Either way, if Kiffin is right about Oxford vs. Baton Rouge, his potential as an elite recruiter in the SEC may be even higher than most originally thought.

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