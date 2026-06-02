Ed Orgeron's New Contract With LSU Tigers Might Come as a Surprise

The LSU Tigers kept a wild offseason going last month when the program announced the hiring of former head coach Ed Orgeron as the special assistant to recruiting and defense under Lane Kiffin.

Orgeron, 64, led LSU to an undefeated 15-0 season that ended with a National Championship during the 2019 season. Most fans have praised his return to Baton Rouge, as he brings the kind of key recruiting edge and championship experience that Kiffin needs on staff.

Orgeron's days of being a head coach are likely over. Still, it's interesting to see his new contract numbers heading into the season after watching lead one of the best teams in college football history only seven years ago.

Ed Orgeron's New Contract With LSU Revealed

LSU Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron reacts in the first half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Tiger Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

According to WAFB 9, Orgeron is set to make $100,000 on a contract that will run through February 2027. This means LSU will have the choice to re-sign him at the start of the offseason or move on after just a one-year return.

It seems like Orgeron is here to stay with LSU, barring something unforeseen or a head coaching offer from a Group of 5 program.

Orgeron's return to LSU had as much to do with his culture and recruiting impact as it did his knowledge of the game. A strong and commanding personality, he brings a key edge for Kiffin, who needed someone like Orgeron headed into arguably the biggest season of his head coaching career.

Orgeron has already been in Kiffin's ear about what being the head coach at LSU is all about.

"Embrace the state of Louisiana and its people," Orgeron said on Pardon My Take about his advice to Kiffin. "Use it as an advantage. Recruit them. Love them. Keep them involved. When you walk down that Tiger Walk and there's 30,000 people, your feet are going to be that high. But when you walk out of that little tunnel… and there's 100,000 people screaming at the top of their lungs, it's an energy level that you've never felt before. Use it as your advantage for your team. Recruit them every day."

The impact of Orgeron's return has already been felt, and it's a safe bet that it will continue on the recruiting trail for LSU as the offseason treads on and the team prepares for the 2026 campaign.

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