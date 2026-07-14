LSU Gets Disrespectful News in the Latest Recruiting Rankings

The LSU Tigers are facing sky-high expectations ahead of the 2026 season, with mounting pressure for the program to find its way back into the College Football Playoffs and back atop the sport as the fans have become accustomed to.

For new head coach Lane Kiffin, balancing success for the upcoming season and ensuring the program is set up for success in the long term as well. Kiffin, in year one at the helm, had done a great job on the recruiting trail, including landing multiple elite in-state recruits,

Unfortunately for Kiffin and the Tigers, the newest Rivals rankings don't reflect the talent in the class, and many of them have been dropped in the rankings, giving the program disrespect as there is no longer a five-star recruit committed in the class. Why

What Rankings Changed?

LSU Tigers defensive tackle Michael Brockers (90) celebrates a tackle against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the first half at Tiger Stadium. LSU defeated Arkansas 41-17. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Of the top 10 highest-ranked prospects committed to the Tigers, two remained at the same ranking, edge defender Chris Whitehead and running back Trey Martin, while the newest commitment, safety Jayden Anding, was the lone riser in the group, going from No. 28 to No. 27.

That means seven of the top commitments fell for the Tigers, including the top prospect and elite tight end, Ahmad Hudson. He was the lone five-star in the class, and the No. 1 tight end in the cycle, but has now fallen to a four-star ranking, and the No. 3 tight end in the group.

Offensive tackle Terrance Smith, and cornerback Greedy James, were two of the biggest drops in rankings for the Tigers class. Smith, who was the No. 12-ranked tackle, now comes in at No. 29. James, who was a critical flip for the Tigers from the Texas Longhorns, fell from No. 28 to No. 43.

Why the Rankings Matter

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers defensive back Kent Robinson (11) pushes LSU Tigers running back Harlem Berry (22) out of bounds during the second half at Tiger Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In a vacuum, the stars and rankings aren't the end of the world; it comes down to the development of the recruits once they get on campus, and the Tigers have proven they can develop players into contributors.

However, where the rankings matter is for Kiffin and his staff. Establishing a baseline in year one, especially with expectations as high as they are, can be the difference between a little bit of grace with the class rolling in and the passionate fans barking up the tree.

The recruits are still the same names and still boast the same skill set that made the Tigers offer them in the first place, but as a whole, the Tigers' class got disrespected by the updated rankings, and that should fuel them to perform once they arrive on campus.

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